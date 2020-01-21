Warriors Today: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Philomath High’s basketball teams return to action tonight with home games against Sisters. The girls play the early game at 5:30 and the boys follow at 7.
The OSAAtoday coaches’ poll came out yesterday for the girls and I must admit I was surprised to see Philomath not receive all 13 first-place votes. The Warriors garnered nine of the 13 with two apiece going to No. 2 Astoria and No. 3 Hidden Valley.
Of course, what troubles me is that Philomath beat both Astoria and Hidden Valley — both on the road no less. To me, that’s a black-and-white issue, an objective way to look at it. But I know subjectivity plays a role in these polls and folks develop certain beliefs, such as, well, Hidden Valley’s top scorer had the stomach flu when playing Philomath and so on.
I used to vote in statewide media polls in Nebraska and Arizona with high school beats among my responsibilities and so I guess I developed a certain way of looking at it. Personal feelings about a team that I covered, for example, didn’t enter into how I ranked the teams. A lot of it came from looking at various factors from results (including against common opponents), how they actually looked in games that I had covered, how they responded after losing a key player to injury and performance under particular coaches in a historical context.
Interested in how the OSAAtoday girls basketball poll has evolved so far this season, I went back and looked at each one since the preseason. Philomath has been ranked No. 1 all season in every poll but by varying margins. The Warriors received six of the 11 first-place votes in the preseason poll.
For most of the polls, 10 coaches appear to have been participating — at least that was the case from Dec. 16 through Jan. 13. Curiously, Philomath had advantages of 92-84 on points and 6-1 on first-place votes the week before the Warriors’ game against Astoria.
In the poll that followed after the game (a 51-50 Warriors win), Philomath’s lead over Astoria tightened with advantages of 88-87 on points and 5-2 on first-place votes. (Hidden Valley and Baker were also attracting first-place votes at the time).
Then after Philomath beat Hidden Valley by 13 points on the road, someone still kept the Mustangs at No. 1. Hmmm.
This most recent poll on Jan. 20 included a season-high 13 coaches that voted. So, perhaps that explains why Astoria and Hidden Valley received twice as many first-place votes.
I know polls are pretty much for entertainment only to spark discussion and interest in the sport, but I do find the voting trends sort of interesting.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express