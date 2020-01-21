Warriors Today: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Philomath High’s basketball teams return to action tonight with home games against Sisters. The girls play the early game at 5:30 and the boys follow at 7.

The OSAAtoday coaches’ poll came out yesterday for the girls and I must admit I was surprised to see Philomath not receive all 13 first-place votes. The Warriors garnered nine of the 13 with two apiece going to No. 2 Astoria and No. 3 Hidden Valley.

Of course, what troubles me is that Philomath beat both Astoria and Hidden Valley — both on the road no less. To me, that’s a black-and-white issue, an objective way to look at it. But I know subjectivity plays a role in these polls and folks develop certain beliefs, such as, well, Hidden Valley’s top scorer had the stomach flu when playing Philomath and so on.