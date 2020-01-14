Warriors Today: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Friday night’s win up at Stayton was huge for the Philomath High boys basketball team. The Eagles have been giving the Warriors fits over the past couple of years and came into this game ranked in the top 10.

“They’ve lost a bunch of guys, coaching change, things like that, so a little bit of a different feel,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said about the Eagles in an interview following the game. “Still, no matter what, getting a win on the road and battling the way we did was good.”

Senior Toby Stueve was not 100% coming into the game and didn’t get the start. But he sure looked good off the bench when he checked in late in the first quarter.

“Stueve came in like a ball of fiire, he did a great job, super energy,” Ecker said. “We’ve already teased him that maybe he’s going to be a sixth man the rest of the year.”

In an interview with senior Ben Reams, I asked him about how Philomath’s shift with its offensive philosophy has been playing out this year.