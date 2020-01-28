Warriors Today: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Jan. 28.

It’s only late January but spring sports are right around the corner. In fact, pitchers and catchers can report for baseball and softball practice beginning Feb. 17. The Oregon School Activities Association allows coaches to begin pitching instruction and throwing workouts with only those athletes.

The baseball and softball teams can begin full practices two weeks later on March 2. The first games can be played as early as March 16.

At last word, Philomath High still doesn’t have a head softball coach. If you recall, Erik Remington needed to resign from the position in December after moving into a new job that limits the amount of time he could contribute to coaching. Athletic Director Tony Matta has been taking some applications and fielded questions from those with an interest, but still no official announcement.

Philomath will open the season with its annual trip southward to play Hidden Valley (in Grants Pass) on March 20 and Henley (in Klamath Falls) on March 21. Then it’s off to the Yaquina Bay Classic in Newport for three games. The home opener is March 27 against North Marion.