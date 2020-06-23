Warriors Today: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, June 23.
A few days ago, I wrote about outdoor facilities opening back up on school district property. Let’s now turn out attention to the indoor facilities, such as the gymnasiums and the swimming pool.
In short, the swimming pool will be closed until further notice. The pool director has taken another job and won’t reopen until the district can get another operator on the job. Some other pools in the area are reopening with restrictions, so those who need to get in the pool may have some options. Osborn Aquatic Center over in Corvallis, for example, was scheduled to open yesterday for lap swimming and exercise classes only for those who make reservations. (See www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn).
“Even when the inside facilities do open, we still will have no locker rooms, no restrooms, no water fountains, none of that sort of stuff,” Athletic Director Tony Matta told me last week.
The gym will be off limits to outside groups for now.
“Before we open up the inside, we want to make sure we have everything in place,” Matta said.
The gym floor was recently refinished and Matta said it would be ready for use by school groups by July 1.
“Then it’s about the coaches making sure they’re following all of the protocols,” Matta said. “Say the basketball team comes in ... you have to have groups of no more than 10. And when they’re done with those basketballs, you’ve got to sanitize them before the next group uses them.”
As mentioned in the blog I wrote about outdoor facilities a few days ago, the kids have to be split up into pods with no more than 10 in each group.
“Let’s say basketball has 20 kids in there. Well, that’s two pods but the coach can’t go back and forth between two pods, so you’ve got to have the right number of coaches as well,” Matta said.
Whew! It sounds like a big pain in the you know what but it’s all about safety and trying to limit the spread of this crazy virus. But at least it’s baby steps in the right direction that hopefully will lead to a full reopening on all levels.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
