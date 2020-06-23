Warriors Today: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, June 23.

A few days ago, I wrote about outdoor facilities opening back up on school district property. Let’s now turn out attention to the indoor facilities, such as the gymnasiums and the swimming pool.

In short, the swimming pool will be closed until further notice. The pool director has taken another job and won’t reopen until the district can get another operator on the job. Some other pools in the area are reopening with restrictions, so those who need to get in the pool may have some options. Osborn Aquatic Center over in Corvallis, for example, was scheduled to open yesterday for lap swimming and exercise classes only for those who make reservations. (See www.corvallisoregon.gov/osborn).

“Even when the inside facilities do open, we still will have no locker rooms, no restrooms, no water fountains, none of that sort of stuff,” Athletic Director Tony Matta told me last week.

The gym will be off limits to outside groups for now.

“Before we open up the inside, we want to make sure we have everything in place,” Matta said.

The gym floor was recently refinished and Matta said it would be ready for use by school groups by July 1.