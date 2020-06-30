Warriors Today: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, June 30.
I’m going to assume at this time that football season will occur this fall as planned. Philomath will compete in Class 3A this coming season for football and so the schedule is going to look a lot different from what people are used to seeing.
The school is scheduled to host a jamboree on Aug. 28 prior to the season. Again, assuming that we’re moving forward as planned, here’s a look at Philomath’s regular-season schedule:
Sept. 4 at Valley Catholic: The Valiants, a 4A school, are coming off a 3-6 season that ended with a 58-13 loss to The Dalles in a play-in game (the Riverhawks were on a roll late last year and reached the 4A semifinals). This will be a good challenge for a season opener with the game to be played at Beaverton.
Sept. 11 vs. Blanchet Catholic: Another private school appears on the schedule in Week 2 but this time in Philomath. Blanchet in a 3A school had a rough season in 2019 with a 3-6 record, but one of those wins is listed as a forfeit and another was against a school out of Washington. The Cavaliers appeared to struggle most on offense with four games scoring seven points or less.
Sept. 18 at Woodburn: The Warriors will step back up into 4A for a road game at Woodburn. The Bulldogs finished this past season in last place in its league and was 2-6 overall. Woodburn won two games early last year over Junction City and Molalla and enters this year on a five-game losing streak. Philomath and Woodburn were supposed to play Nov. 1 in an arranged game to end lsat season but it ended up getting canceled.
Sept. 25 vs. South Umpqua: Another 3A team that struggled in 2019, the Lancers went 2-7 with their wins coming over a California school and a winless Douglas contingent. South Umpqua had defensive issues with 66 points allowed vs. Sutherlin, 60 vs. Cascade Christian and 58 vs. St. Mary’s.
Oct. 2 at Scio: The Loggers had a decent season last fall with a 5-5 record and appearance in the 3A state playoffs. Scio was close to going 7-3 with single-digit losses to Yamhill-Carlton and Madras in back-to-back weeks. The Loggers’ season ended with a 35-8 loss to Burns. Philomath participated in a jamboree at Scio before the 2015 season. On that evening, Philomath had three touchdowns to Scio’s two.
Oct. 8 or 9 vs. Willamina: Willamina was winless last season at 0-9 overall. The Bulldogs scored fewer than 10 points in seven of their nine games but they also struggled on defense, giving up 32-plus points in every contest. The program enters this season with a 12-game losing streak.
Oct. 16 vs. Amity: The Warriors will face the Warriors in this one and it might be a pretty good matchup. Amity had a good season last year at 8-3 and finished 4-1 in its league. In the state playoffs, Amity defeated Brookings-Harbor in the first round, 44-18, before falling to Rainier in the quarterfinals, 50-22.
Oct. 23 at Dayton: The Pirates put together a 3-6 mark in 2019 with the wins coming over South Umpqua, Willamina and Taft (a close 21-20 final). Based on scores, it appears Dayton had some issues on defense by allowing 39-plus points all six losses — including 68 vs. Rainier, 61 vs. Clatskanie and 54 vs. Amity.
Oct. 30 at Taft: The regular season concludes for Philomath with a trip to Taft. The Tigers went 3-6 last year with the victories over a similarly-skilled Harrisburg team, a 2A Knappa squad and winless Willamina.
Overall, Philomath’s schedule seems to be one that a rebuilding program can find success against, but we’ll have to see how things develop. To me, the toughest opponents look like Amity (the No. 4 team in 3A heading into the playoffs last season), 4A Valley Catholic on the road and Scio, also on the road.
By the way, 3A Special District 1 includes Amity, Blanchet Catholic, Clatskanie, Corbett, Dayton, Philomath, Rainier, Scio, Taft, Warrenton, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton. Corbett and Philomath are 4A schools playing down.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
