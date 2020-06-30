Warriors Today: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, June 30.

I’m going to assume at this time that football season will occur this fall as planned. Philomath will compete in Class 3A this coming season for football and so the schedule is going to look a lot different from what people are used to seeing.

The school is scheduled to host a jamboree on Aug. 28 prior to the season. Again, assuming that we’re moving forward as planned, here’s a look at Philomath’s regular-season schedule:

Sept. 4 at Valley Catholic: The Valiants, a 4A school, are coming off a 3-6 season that ended with a 58-13 loss to The Dalles in a play-in game (the Riverhawks were on a roll late last year and reached the 4A semifinals). This will be a good challenge for a season opener with the game to be played at Beaverton.

Sept. 11 vs. Blanchet Catholic: Another private school appears on the schedule in Week 2 but this time in Philomath. Blanchet in a 3A school had a rough season in 2019 with a 3-6 record, but one of those wins is listed as a forfeit and another was against a school out of Washington. The Cavaliers appeared to struggle most on offense with four games scoring seven points or less.