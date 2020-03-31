Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 31.

Well, it pains me to write this but I think high school spring sports is scrubbed because it appears that on-campus classes will not reconvene for the rest of this academic year. (I know, the more important issue here is academics and the safety of our health, not high school sports, but hey, this is a sports blog).

There’s no official word from the Oregon School Activities Association on the matter. Or, not even from the Oregon Department of Education. But at last night’s Philomath School Board meeting, School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau read part of a memo that Colt Gill, ODE director, wrote to superintendents and principals and posted on his organization’s website.

“As we continue the effective measures of Gov. (Kate) Brown’s ‘stay home, save lives’ order, we also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” Gill writes. “This calls for a shift from providing supplementary education to a formidable effort to provide distance learning for all.”

And those phrases that I put in bold in the previous paragraph — that’s how it appears in the ODE memo, obviously to bring attention to this “strong possibility.”