Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 31.
Well, it pains me to write this but I think high school spring sports is scrubbed because it appears that on-campus classes will not reconvene for the rest of this academic year. (I know, the more important issue here is academics and the safety of our health, not high school sports, but hey, this is a sports blog).
There’s no official word from the Oregon School Activities Association on the matter. Or, not even from the Oregon Department of Education. But at last night’s Philomath School Board meeting, School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau read part of a memo that Colt Gill, ODE director, wrote to superintendents and principals and posted on his organization’s website.
“As we continue the effective measures of Gov. (Kate) Brown’s ‘stay home, save lives’ order, we also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” Gill writes. “This calls for a shift from providing supplementary education to a formidable effort to provide distance learning for all.”
And those phrases that I put in bold in the previous paragraph — that’s how it appears in the ODE memo, obviously to bring attention to this “strong possibility.”
Brazeau said an ODE meeting is expected to occur at 2 p.m. today with “specific directions to that expectation" so maybe we'll find out for sure later today.
The ODE does have a document entitled “Distance Learning For All” that it posted online. In the introduction to this concept, the document states, “Distance learning for all will be a process for students to receive ongoing interaction with their teacher. Each district should have their distance learning for all plan in place by April 13.”
So, like I said, nothing official, just passing along what I'm reading here from ODE and how Brazeau highlighted those same statements to the school board. There’s a lot more to come on this story as it develops this week. But from what I’m reading, it sounds fairly certain that we’re not going to see classes again this spring.
Stay tuned — this issues changes every day.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
