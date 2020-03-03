Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Comparing scores can be dangerous but it does appear that Philomath should be favored to win this one. But don’t be surprised if the outcome is closer than you think. The Warriors have had challenges at times slamming the door shut on opponents in the fourth quarter.

No. 3 North Marion is playing that Hidden Valley team we mentioned earlier. North Marion played three Oregon West teams this season and won two of them over Sweet Home (70-60) and Stayton (70-61). Woodburn beat North Marion (73-63). Expect the Huskies to move on to the state tournament.

No. 4 Henley will face Baker, a 15-10 squad out of the Greater Oregon League. These two teams actually played each other at the Sisters Holiday Tournament. Final score: Henley 44, Baker 37. Of the four games involving the top four seeds, I’d say this might be the game where we seen an upset (although the Hornets enter the contest riding a eight-game winning streak).

Now I mention the top four teams because they almost always win their first-round games and move on to the tournament. The ones that haven’t over the past five years, you ask?

• No. 2 La Grande in 2017 was upset in the first round by 15th-seeded Tillamook, 68-64.

• No. 3 North Marion in 2016 lost in overtime to No. 13 Gladstone, 53-44.