Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 3

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 3.
OK, let’s break down the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs. The top four seeds heading in are Marist Catholic (21-3), Philomath (19-4), North Marion (19-5) and Henley (18-6).
No. 1 Marist Catholic should have no problem with La Grande, a team out of the Greater Oregon League that had a losing record overall at 10-12. No need to break it down any further.
No. 2 Philomath and first-round challenger Phoenix had four common opponents from this season — Junction City, North Valley, Hidden Valley and Sweet Home.
The Warriors went 4-1 against those teams with the only loss coming in the second game against Sweet Home. Meanwhile, Phoenix went 3-3 against those four schools, including a 64-51 victory over Sweet Home.
The Hidden Valley games might provide some insight. Phoenix lost twice to its Skyline Conference foe by scores of 60-53 and 74-64 — not blowouts and somewhat competitive anyway.
Philomath beat Hidden Valley by 31 points in a Jan. 3 game with the final being 72-41. It was the most lopsided loss this season for the Mustangs.
Another interesting common opponent could be Junction City. The Pirates lost to Junction City, 42-37, while Philomath defeated the Tigers, 53-42.
Comparing scores can be dangerous but it does appear that Philomath should be favored to win this one. But don’t be surprised if the outcome is closer than you think. The Warriors have had challenges at times slamming the door shut on opponents in the fourth quarter.
No. 3 North Marion is playing that Hidden Valley team we mentioned earlier. North Marion played three Oregon West teams this season and won two of them over Sweet Home (70-60) and Stayton (70-61). Woodburn beat North Marion (73-63). Expect the Huskies to move on to the state tournament.
No. 4 Henley will face Baker, a 15-10 squad out of the Greater Oregon League. These two teams actually played each other at the Sisters Holiday Tournament. Final score: Henley 44, Baker 37. Of the four games involving the top four seeds, I’d say this might be the game where we seen an upset (although the Hornets enter the contest riding a eight-game winning streak).
Now I mention the top four teams because they almost always win their first-round games and move on to the tournament. The ones that haven’t over the past five years, you ask?
• No. 2 La Grande in 2017 was upset in the first round by 15th-seeded Tillamook, 68-64.
• No. 3 North Marion in 2016 lost in overtime to No. 13 Gladstone, 53-44.
And can you name the last time a team that was not seeded among the top four went on to win the state title?
It occurred in 2015 when No. 5-seeded Scappoose won the championship game. Who did Scappoose beat for the title? It was North Marion, the 11th-seeded team that reached the finals after knocking off, you remember, No. 2 Philomath.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express