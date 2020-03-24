Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 24.

Well, the fantasy baseball league that I participate in had its draft Friday night. I did some player research, came up with a lineup that seemed realistic and tried to identify sleepers that might last into the late rounds.

For a lifelong baseball fan and stats nut like myself, fantasy baseball draft night is an annual event that I really enjoy. It’s a chance to get away from work for a few hours and shut myself into a room separated from the family (my wife realizes how important this is to me). It’s a fun way to follow baseball season and I’m excited to see how my players stack up against the competition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately, that excitement will have to wait. Because of his coronavirus outbreak, Major League Baseball’s Opening Day will not be Thursday. Instead, it’s been pushed back to, well, I’m not sure, but probably no earlier than mid-May.

“We’re not going to announce an alternate Opening Day at this point,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re going to have to see how things develop. I think the commitment of the clubs is to play as many baseball games in 2020 as we can, consistent with the safety of our players and our fans.”