Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 17.

With the final allowable organized practices occurring last week with the OSAA suspending spring sports activities, coaches are hoping their athletes will work on their own to at least stay in shape.

I’m hoping to talk to coaches later this week about the situation, but track and field coach Joe Fulton communicated his hope that athletes will take it upon themselves to do some workouts.

Just yesterday, Fulton sent out an email sprinters and hurdlers about what they can do on their own, thanks to the suggestions of Tyler Thomas. The coach expects to share ideas for the jumpers and throwers later on.

“Distance runners need to keep up their endurance with runs in the woods, but gradually increase your mileage and keep me posted on what you are doing,” Fulton wrote. “You are all in different levels of conditioning so what might be best for one of you might be too much for another.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coaches are now just in a wait-and-see mode with what happens.

“Still no word from the OSAA on the fate of spring sports,” Fulton said. “But with the Centers for Disease Control suggesting crowds of no more than 50 over the next eight weeks, it looks bleak.”