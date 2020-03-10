Warriors Today: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, March 10.

While a lot of attention involving PHS sports has focused on the state tournament boys and girls basketball teams, spring sports quietly got under way eight days ago with the first official practices. And at this time next week, softball and tennis are slated to make their season debuts.

Softball will hit the field for the first time this season on March 17 with a home game against Class 5A Lebanon (weather permitting, of course). Last year, the Warriors posted a 12-7 win over Lebanon over at their place. This year’s game should be another good one. And it will represent the high school head coaching debut of Travis King — and I know he’s excited to get the season going.

Fisher’s staff includes former head coach Erik Remington, Cynthia Zerby and Sunny Bennett. Saff Evans will handle junior varsity coaching duties this season.

The boys and girls tennis teams will also open the season March 17 but unfortunately, there will be no matches on the new tennis courts on campus. PHS Principal Mike Bussard told me yesterday that the teams will open the season with home matches at Ashbrook Independence School, located on Research Way in west Corvallis.

