Warriors Today: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Philomath High girls basketball standout Sage Kramer is up for another award.

Kramer was named a finalist for the 68th Oregon Sports Awards in the category of female Prep Basketball Player of the Year.

The 2020 Oregon Sports Awards winners are being revealed live on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio’s The Brian Noe Show. The first winner was announced yesterday and continue through May 29. The girls basketball award is scheduled to be announced on May 22. (Click here for broadcast schedule).

In the girls basketball category, Kramer is joined by Mountainside’s Cameron Brink and Southridge’s McKelle Meek.

The finalists were selected through a statewide voting panel consisting of local TV, radio and sports journalists and respected sports professionals.