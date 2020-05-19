Warriors Today: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, May 19.
Philomath High girls basketball standout Sage Kramer is up for another award.
Kramer was named a finalist for the 68th Oregon Sports Awards in the category of female Prep Basketball Player of the Year.
The 2020 Oregon Sports Awards winners are being revealed live on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio’s The Brian Noe Show. The first winner was announced yesterday and continue through May 29. The girls basketball award is scheduled to be announced on May 22. (Click here for broadcast schedule).
In the girls basketball category, Kramer is joined by Mountainside’s Cameron Brink and Southridge’s McKelle Meek.
The finalists were selected through a statewide voting panel consisting of local TV, radio and sports journalists and respected sports professionals.
Due to the cancellation of spring prep and college sports and the suspension of professional sports in response to COVID-19, the awards list has been modified from previous years. Spring prep sports awards, the Johnny Carpenter Prep Athlete Award and the Harry Glickman Award honoring an outstanding professional athlete of the year are not included for 2020. The organization added Female Wrestler of the Year and Female Special Olympics Athlete of the Year this year to its lineup.
Two athletes from Philomath have won OSA’s Prep Athlete of the Year honor — Trisha Stevens in 1987 and Brianna Anderson-Gregg in 2003.
Past award OSA winners have included the likes of Terry Baker, Dick Fosbury, Steve Prefontaine, Joni Huntley, Neil Lomax, Danny Ainge, Dan O’Brien, Gary Payton, Tiffeny Milbrett, Joey Harrington, Nick Symmonds, Jordan Kent, Kevin Love, Liz Brenner, Megan Rapinoe, Ashton Eaton and Marcus Mariota.
Here’s a rundown of all of the 2020 finalists:
Prep Football Player of the Year: Keith Brown, Lebanon, Damir Collins, Jefferson, Casey Filkins, Lake Oswego, Silas Starr, Central Catholic
Prep Volleyball Player of the Year: Ryann Gregg, Corvallis, Rylee Troutman, Ridgeview, Izzi Szulczewski, Mountainside
Prep Soccer Player of the Year (Female): Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville, Callan Harrington, Jesuit, Nedya Sawan, Mountainside
Prep Soccer Player of the Year (Male): Edgar Monroy, Corvallis, Carlos Reyes-Aviles, South Albany, Vincent Rose, Franklin
Prep Cross-Country Runner of the Year (Female): Teaghan Knox, Summit, Fiona Max, Summit, Kate Peters, Lake Oswego
Prep Cross-Country Runner of the Year (Male): Evan Holland, Ashland, Ahmed Ibrahim, Parkrose, Aidan Palmer, Franklin
Prep Wrestler of the Year (Female): Fiona McConnell, Milwaukie, Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, Nimo Sheikh, Century
Prep Wrestler of the Year (Male): Santos Cantu, Crescent Valley, Blake Larsen, Dayton, Beau Ohlson, Mountain View
Prep Basketball Player of the Year (Female): Cameron Brink, Mountainside, Sage Kramer, Philomath, McKelle Meek, Southridge
Prep Basketball Player of the Year (Male): Nathan Bittle, Crater, Ben Gregg, Clackamas, Nate Rawlins-Kibonge, Jefferson
Prep Swimmer of the Year (Female): Eva Carlson, Catlin Gabel, Elizabeth Cook, Catlin Gabel, Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha
Prep Swimmer of the Year (Male): Luke Bachart, Newport, Caden Shanks, Newport, Nick Simons, Jesuit
AD Rutschman Small College Athlete of the Year (Female): Kory Oleson, Linfield College, Amelia Pullen, Warner Pacific University, Taylor Ristvedt, Southern Oregon University
AD Rutschman Small College Athlete of the Year (Male): Mitchell Fink, Oregon Technical Institute, Joseph Gonzalez, Western Oregon University, Mason Koch, George Fox University, Wyatt Smith, Linfield College
Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year (Female): Ruthy Hebard, University of Oregon, Sabrina Ionescu, University of Oregon, Satou Sabally, University of Oregon
Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year (Male): Justin Herbert, University of Oregon, Payton Pritchard, University of Oregon, Penei Sewell, University of Oregon
Slats Gill Sportsperson of the Year: Mario Cristobal, University of Oregon, Arne Ferguson, Western Oregon University, Kelly Graves, University of Oregon, Josh Rohlfing, Southern Oregon University
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
