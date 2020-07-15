Warriors Today: Vogler pitching in short-season league

You can’t spit, you have to wash your hands before and during games and if you’re not on the field, you need to wear a mask. But it’s baseball.
The Wild Wild West League’s opening night occurred Saturday on North Marion High School’s field with the Portland Pickles defeating the Portland Gherkins, 2-1. The crowd was limited to 100
The league features four teams with all games at North Marion’s Bob Brack Stadium. The season is limited to just 30 days but gives area players an opportunity to get on the field after what the coronavirus pandemic did to college and high school programs.
Brandn Vogler, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019, is on the Gherkins roster. Vogler’s freshman season at Chemeketa Community College was canceled, a program that this past spring was also to have included another PHS grad in Austin Gerding.
Tim Martinez of the Columbian (Vancouver, Washington) covered the Wild Wild West League game Saturday and wrote that upon entry, each of the roughly 100 fans in attendance were required to have a temperature check and sign a release waiver. Everyone in the crowd adhered to the strict face-covering rule and on the field, the grounds crew wore masks, as did the coaches, umpires and players in each dugout and bullpen. Only the players on the field competing were not wearing masks.
Jesse Sowa of the Corvallis Gazette-Times interviewed Brooke Knight for a story on the league. Knight coaches the West Linn Knights.
“They’re starving, physically and mentally, for a competitive and athletic atmosphere. I just cross my fingers that everything goes OK and we don’t have more than a case or two (of coronavirus) that we can hopefully can manage,” Knight said, adding that because of the small size of the league and the rosters, an outbreak could have a major impact.
“I think it’s inevitable. I think we will absolutely have one, two, three, four, five cases. It’s going to be disappointing, but hopefully we can manage that properly and get those people quarantined and get other people tested.”
The league’s safety plan notes that all players and staff will undergo daily medical screenings before entering the ballpark. Players will wear masks in practices and while not on the field during games.
The Gresham GreyWolves is the fourth team participating.
The league set the maximum game attendance at 200. Single-game tickets are available at portlandpicklesbaseball.com. The playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 11-12. All games can be watched on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
