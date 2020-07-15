Warriors Today: Vogler pitching in short-season league

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can’t spit, you have to wash your hands before and during games and if you’re not on the field, you need to wear a mask. But it’s baseball.

The Wild Wild West League’s opening night occurred Saturday on North Marion High School’s field with the Portland Pickles defeating the Portland Gherkins, 2-1. The crowd was limited to 100

The league features four teams with all games at North Marion’s Bob Brack Stadium. The season is limited to just 30 days but gives area players an opportunity to get on the field after what the coronavirus pandemic did to college and high school programs.

Brandn Vogler, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019, is on the Gherkins roster. Vogler’s freshman season at Chemeketa Community College was canceled, a program that this past spring was also to have included another PHS grad in Austin Gerding.