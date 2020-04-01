Warriors Today: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, April 1.
It seems like a good time to recruit high school sports officials.
That’s what the National Federation of State High School Associations is hoping with many people staying home and perhaps more time to dive in to such an endeavor. A shortage of high school officials has become more of an issue in recent years with many getting up in age along with an inability to recruit officials that are either younger or have thick skin to handle rowdy fans.
So, the NFHS Learning Center is offering free access of its 11 sports officiating courses through July 1 (if you’re interested, head to www.NFHSLearn.com).
“Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the learning center to brush up on their skills,” Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, recently told OSAAtoday.
“In addition to current officials, those individuals interested in pursuing officiating can access these courses,” Niehoff added. “We know that a number of high school seniors will be unable to participate in spring sports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officiating could provide an opportunity for high school seniors to stay involved in sports and taking some of these courses during this down time for free could help to determine their interest level.”
According to the OSAAtoday story, after taking any of the courses, individuals interested in becoming an official could access the website at www.HighSchoolOfficials.com for more information.
Officiating courses are available in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course entitled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
