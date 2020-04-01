Warriors Today: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, April 1.

It seems like a good time to recruit high school sports officials.

That’s what the National Federation of State High School Associations is hoping with many people staying home and perhaps more time to dive in to such an endeavor. A shortage of high school officials has become more of an issue in recent years with many getting up in age along with an inability to recruit officials that are either younger or have thick skin to handle rowdy fans.

So, the NFHS Learning Center is offering free access of its 11 sports officiating courses through July 1 (if you’re interested, head to www.NFHSLearn.com).

“Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the learning center to brush up on their skills,” Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, recently told OSAAtoday.