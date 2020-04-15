Warriors Today: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, April 15.

In this year’s state boys basketball tournament, three of the eight schools that had made it that far hailed from the Oregon West Conference — No. 2 Philomath, No. 6 Woodburn and No. 12 Stayton.

The league just missed having a fourth team qualify for the tournament in Forest Grove with No. 10 Cascade losing to Klamath Union 69-68 loss on a last-second shot. That's close to 50% of the state tournament field being from the OWC.

And the Warriors were the league champions.

So does it make sense that Philomath had just two players make the first and second team all-conference? And just one player make all-state from the No. 2 team?

“We win the conference and we had the toughest conference in the state at the 4A level,” Philomath coach Blake Ecker told me last week. “So that was a little disappointing with our all-conference (selections). It was really good to see Mike get up there at second team all-state. It was well-deserved.”

Ecker’s referring to Michael Lundy’s all-state honor that was announced last week.