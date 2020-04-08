Warriors Today: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, April 8.

The coronavirus pandemic is beginning to have an impact on summer sports.

Although there have been no announcements involving Gerding Builders American Legion baseball over in Corvallis — a program often features a few Philomath players each summer — the season could be in doubt.

Evan Hilberg, who has been the head coach of the Marketmen since 2017, told Jesse Sowa of the Corvallis Gazette-Times that a decision on whether or not there will be a season will depend on what American Legion officials decide and also if school facilities are available. Gerding Builders plays its home games at Corvallis High School.

Last year’s Gerding Builders squad included three Philomath players — Michael Slater, Brooks Stearns and Brandn Vogler.

Even if there is a Legion baseball program this summer, there won’t be any postseason beyond the state level. That’s because the American Legion announced yesterday that it has canceled its eight regional tournaments and the World Series.