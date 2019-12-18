Warriors Today: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Dec. 18.

I’m back on the job after taking a few weeks off to welcome my third (and last) son into the world. His arrival disrupted my Philomath High sports coverage but it’s exciting to see the boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 7-1 heading into this week’s tournaments.

But I’m going to write about wrestling in this blog entry — in particular, girls wrestling. I noticed in the write-up about the Perry Burlison Classic back on Dec. 7 that the girls were not mentioned.

Sure, Blake Niemann and Connar Kohn each had third-place performances in the tournament up at Cascade High, but did you know there was a Philomath champion from the girls’ portion of the tournament? Reynece Ryan, who returns this season for her sophomore season with the Warriors program, defeated three opponents in quick fashion — all on pins in a combined 93 seconds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan is an Alsea High student who competes with Philomath through a co-op agreement. She pinned McKay’s Janet Munguia in 37 seconds, Junction City’s Gabriela Berrospe Morales in 33 seconds and Cottage Grove’s Savannah Osban in 23 seconds.