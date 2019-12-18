You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

PHS wrestling: Marissa Loyd

Girls have been wrestling for years at Philomath before it became sanctioned by the OSAA. Here's Marissa Loyd from the 2015-16 season. This year's PHS team features Reynece Ryan and Taylor Mussatti.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Dec. 18.

I’m back on the job after taking a few weeks off to welcome my third (and last) son into the world. His arrival disrupted my Philomath High sports coverage but it’s exciting to see the boys and girls basketball teams are a combined 7-1 heading into this week’s tournaments.

But I’m going to write about wrestling in this blog entry — in particular, girls wrestling. I noticed in the write-up about the Perry Burlison Classic back on Dec. 7 that the girls were not mentioned.

Sure, Blake Niemann and Connar Kohn each had third-place performances in the tournament up at Cascade High, but did you know there was a Philomath champion from the girls’ portion of the tournament? Reynece Ryan, who returns this season for her sophomore season with the Warriors program, defeated three opponents in quick fashion — all on pins in a combined 93 seconds.

Ryan is an Alsea High student who competes with Philomath through a co-op agreement. She pinned McKay’s Janet Munguia in 37 seconds, Junction City’s Gabriela Berrospe Morales in 33 seconds and Cottage Grove’s Savannah Osban in 23 seconds.

This is the second year of OSAA-sanctioned wrestling, although it’s been around before that here at Philomath and other schools. Ryan just missed out on advancing to last season’s state tournament but she should be considered a strong possibility to make it this time around.

The girls program also has freshman Taylor Mussatti in the program and we’ll see how she develops this season.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

