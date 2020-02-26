Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 26.
A jam-packed PHS gymnasium had plenty to cheer about last night as both the boys and girls basketball teams celebrated their seniors and then went out and defeated Woodburn.
The boys won by a 40-36 margin and clinched the Oregon West Conference title with a 10-2 record. Woodburn and Cascade both ended up at 8-4 (the Cougars lost to Stayton Friday night).
The game came down to the final seconds. Philomath had a comfortable 25-13 lead at halftime with its defense continuing to dominate opponents. But Woodburn discovered cracks in the third quarter and rallied to get back into the game.
Philomath trailed 36-35 with 1:54 remaining but the Bulldogs would not score the rest of the way. I’ll get into those details in the game story that will go online later today, but the big play was a drive to the hoop for two by Michael Lundy, who also drew a foul and sank the free throw for a 38-36 lead. Lundy made two more free throws with 5 seconds left to clinch the win.
The girls outscored the Bulldogs, 83-58, in a somewhat bizarre game. Woodburn simply kept hitting 3-pointers in just about every conceivable way (at the buzzer, near half court, off the glass). It kept the Bulldogs in the game well into the second half. In all, Woodburn had a dozen 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Sage Kramer threatened the single-game scoring record with 44 points. Trisha Stevens holds the record with 47. Kramer, a sophomore, even sat out the first half of the first and third quarters as coach Ben Silva started seniors.
Look for those game stories and a photo gallery to be posted later today.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express