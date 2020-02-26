Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A jam-packed PHS gymnasium had plenty to cheer about last night as both the boys and girls basketball teams celebrated their seniors and then went out and defeated Woodburn.

The boys won by a 40-36 margin and clinched the Oregon West Conference title with a 10-2 record. Woodburn and Cascade both ended up at 8-4 (the Cougars lost to Stayton Friday night).

The game came down to the final seconds. Philomath had a comfortable 25-13 lead at halftime with its defense continuing to dominate opponents. But Woodburn discovered cracks in the third quarter and rallied to get back into the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath trailed 36-35 with 1:54 remaining but the Bulldogs would not score the rest of the way. I’ll get into those details in the game story that will go online later today, but the big play was a drive to the hoop for two by Michael Lundy, who also drew a foul and sank the free throw for a 38-36 lead. Lundy made two more free throws with 5 seconds left to clinch the win.