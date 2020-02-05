Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Coach Ecker must’ve had the guys working on free throws in practice.

Playing last night against Stayton, Philomath made 6 of 9 foul shots, including a pair by Michael Lundy with 36 seconds left for a 43-37 lead and an important make by Dylan Edwards with 21 seconds left for a 44-40 lead. The Warriors won, 45-40.

Philomath still needs to work a bit on closing out opponents late in the fourth quarter but it was a nice performance considering two factors ... One, the team responded to get right back in the win column after a 10-point loss the previous Friday and two, the Warriors battled through the illness bug that’s been slowing down players.

As of late last night, Philomath was at No. 3 in the OSAA rankings behind North Marion and Marist Catholic. Woodburn, which just beat the Warriors last week, are at No. 4 followed by Banks at No. 5, another team that downed Philomath this season. Cascade — next Tuesday’s opponent — checks in at No. 7 and Stayton at No. 11.