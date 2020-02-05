Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Coach Ecker must’ve had the guys working on free throws in practice.
Playing last night against Stayton, Philomath made 6 of 9 foul shots, including a pair by Michael Lundy with 36 seconds left for a 43-37 lead and an important make by Dylan Edwards with 21 seconds left for a 44-40 lead. The Warriors won, 45-40.
Philomath still needs to work a bit on closing out opponents late in the fourth quarter but it was a nice performance considering two factors ... One, the team responded to get right back in the win column after a 10-point loss the previous Friday and two, the Warriors battled through the illness bug that’s been slowing down players.
As of late last night, Philomath was at No. 3 in the OSAA rankings behind North Marion and Marist Catholic. Woodburn, which just beat the Warriors last week, are at No. 4 followed by Banks at No. 5, another team that downed Philomath this season. Cascade — next Tuesday’s opponent — checks in at No. 7 and Stayton at No. 11.
In the coaches poll, as published before Tuesday’s games on OSAAtoday, Philomath is ranked No. 4 — two spots lower than the previous week. Marist Catholic is No. 1, Seaside No. 2 and North Marion No. 3. Other OWC teams in the top 10 include Cascade at No. 5, Woodburn at No. 7 and Stayton at No. 10.
Look for my basketball stories on last night’s action to go online later today.
For wrestling fans, one note about tonight’s dual. It is no longer a dual, but a triangular. Joining Philomath and Elmira will be the contingent of grapplers from Central Linn. The start time in the PHS gym is 6 p.m.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express