Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Philomath High alum Duane Gregory continues to do well on the Texas high school basketball scene.

A 1987 PHS graduate, Gregory was recently selected as the National Federation of High School’s Texas Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Gregory has coached his Timberview (Mansfield, Texas) basketball team to two state titles in recent years.

Gregory, who played under Dave Garvin while with the Warriors, was the PHS freshman coach after high school. He became a teacher at Timberview when the high school opened 16 years ago. His first five years with the basketball program were as a varsity assistant before he took over as the head coach 11 years ago.

Congrats to Mr. Gregory on coaching accomplishments in Texas.

I’ve attached a video to this post from this past November that shows the coach encouraging players to coach their teammates.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

