Warriors Today: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Philomath High’s boys basketball team jumped two spots in Tuesday’s OSAAtoday coaches’ poll and now sits at No. 5. The Warriors headed into Tuesday’s games at No. 3 in the OSAA rankings.

Philomath doesn’t play tonight and takes a 17-4 record into Friday’s trip to Newport.

Marist Catholic is No. 1 in the coaches’ poll after attracting 11 of the 13 first-place votes. North Marion is No. 2, Banks No. 3, Seaside No. 4 and the Warriors No. 5. Among other teams from the Oregon West, Woodburn is at No. 6 and Cascade at No. 8. Sweet Home and Stayton are just outside the top 10 with points that would put them at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

That’s five of the seven teams out of the conference among the top 12.

As mentioned, the OSAA rankings had Philomath at No. 3 heading into Tuesday with Woodburn at No. 4, Sweet Home at No. 9, Cascade at No. 10 and Stayton at No. 11.

Newport, Philomath’s opponent on Friday, was at No. 20 in the OSAA rankings so they will be motivated down the stretch to try to qualify for a play-in game.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

