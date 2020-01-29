Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Throw out team records and final scores. Teams always need to improve.

The Philomath High boys and girls basketball teams both won again Tuesday night and have a combined record of 30-2. The girls are No. 1 in both the 4A coaches poll and in the OSAA rankings. The boys are No. 2 both the poll and rankings.

Still, following last night’s games, both coaches expressed the need for their teams to continue to improve. The girls beat Newport, 58-23, yet seemed to not exactly be in sync. The boys struggled down the stretch against the Cubs and escaped with a 40-37.

Philomath’s girls are simply much better than the rest of the teams in the Oregon West Conference and so the schedule hasn’t been very challenging lately. In my view, I can only imagine how difficult it must be to keep up energy and maintain intense focus in a game that you’re leading by 26 points at halftime.

As for the boys, free throws continue to make games closer than they need to be in the fourth quarter. But you have to be impressed with Philomath’s start in the conference. The Warriors are now 5-0 in league play and will try to finish the first trip through with a perfect record Friday at Woodburn.