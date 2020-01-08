You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
PHS wrestling: Connar Kohn
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Three Philomath High School wrestlers will participate tonight in a special event at Lebanon. The school is hosting a cultural exchange wrestling dual with athletes from various schools competing against a team from Japan.

The meet begins at 6:30 p.m. with free admission.

Philomath's Caleb Blackburn, Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn are slated to participate. Other wrestlers from Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany and Dallas will also compete.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News