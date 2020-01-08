Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Three Philomath High School wrestlers will participate tonight in a special event at Lebanon. The school is hosting a cultural exchange wrestling dual with athletes from various schools competing against a team from Japan.
The meet begins at 6:30 p.m. with free admission.
Philomath's Caleb Blackburn, Issiah Blackburn and Connar Kohn are slated to participate. Other wrestlers from Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany and Dallas will also compete.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
