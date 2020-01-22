Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Philomath High will be hosting a track meet this spring for the first time since the 2017 season. It’s being called the Philomath Coed Classic and it will be staged on April 11. The meet will serve as a showcase for Philomath new-and-improved facilities.
As far as I can tell, the last time Philomath had a track meet occurred in April 2017 when the Warriors co-hosted the Great White Shark Invitational with Newport. It was a small three-team meet that also included Stayton.
PHS coach Joe Fulton said the home meet this year will be strictly for Class 4A teams. As of Monday, 11 schools have entered: Philomath, Cascade, Cottage Grove, Junction City, Newport, Sisters, Siuslaw, Stayton, Sweet Home, Tillamook and Woodburn. One school that was invited can’t make it and Fulton said one more school might be accepted.
The meet will combine the boys’ and girls’ points to determine winners of the coed meet. The top three will receive trophies.
Interestingly, the running events will be mixed gender based on seeding times with the top eight boys and top eight girls each scoring points for their schools. The one exception will be in the 100 and 110 hurdles.
To finish the meet, the 4-by-400 relay will feature teams with two boys and two girls. The 4-by-100 teams will not be coed, however.
As far as the field events, the pole vault and high jump will be coed with athletes entering at the appropriate height. All other field events will be conducted separately.
At this point, Fulton and his assistants are beginning the effort to attract volunteers to help out with the meet.
By the way, the entire track and field varsity schedule appears as follows: April 4 at Junction City Invite; April 7 at Newport; April 11 at the Philomath Coed Classic; April 17 at the Logger Twilight at Scio; April 24 at the Central Coast Invite at Florence; May 2 at the Meet of Champions in Sweet Home; May 5 at Newport; May 15 at the Wally Ciochetti Invite at Cottage Grove; and May 21 at the Oregon West Championships at Stayton. There will also be the OWC JV meet on May 11 at Sweet Home.
The state track meet returns to Eugene this season and will be May 29-30.
