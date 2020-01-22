Warriors Today: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Philomath High will be hosting a track meet this spring for the first time since the 2017 season. It’s being called the Philomath Coed Classic and it will be staged on April 11. The meet will serve as a showcase for Philomath new-and-improved facilities.

As far as I can tell, the last time Philomath had a track meet occurred in April 2017 when the Warriors co-hosted the Great White Shark Invitational with Newport. It was a small three-team meet that also included Stayton.

PHS coach Joe Fulton said the home meet this year will be strictly for Class 4A teams. As of Monday, 11 schools have entered: Philomath, Cascade, Cottage Grove, Junction City, Newport, Sisters, Siuslaw, Stayton, Sweet Home, Tillamook and Woodburn. One school that was invited can’t make it and Fulton said one more school might be accepted.

The meet will combine the boys’ and girls’ points to determine winners of the coed meet. The top three will receive trophies.

Interestingly, the running events will be mixed gender based on seeding times with the top eight boys and top eight girls each scoring points for their schools. The one exception will be in the 100 and 110 hurdles.

