Warriors Today: Wednesday, June 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, June 22.

The Oregon School Activities Association has not yet announced any clear, definitive information about what fall sports may look like. At this time, practices would be allowed to begin Aug. 17.

Philomath High Athletic Director Tony Matta said the OSAA has stayed in touch through Zoom meetings and there are various committees and advisory boards working on what things could look like for each sport.

“I know that like everybody else, OSAA understands the value and wants there to be athletics and activities because that’s a part of going to school — an opportunity to do those other things,” Matta said. “I’d love to tell you that every kid comes because of math or science or social studies or English, but with some kids you need that hook, whether it’s football or band or drama or choir or whatever — those extracurriculars that give kids something to look forward to at the end of the day.”

Matta said recent discussions have stressed the importance of how to re-establish athletics into their lives.