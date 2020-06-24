Warriors Today: Wednesday, June 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, June 22.
The Oregon School Activities Association has not yet announced any clear, definitive information about what fall sports may look like. At this time, practices would be allowed to begin Aug. 17.
Philomath High Athletic Director Tony Matta said the OSAA has stayed in touch through Zoom meetings and there are various committees and advisory boards working on what things could look like for each sport.
“I know that like everybody else, OSAA understands the value and wants there to be athletics and activities because that’s a part of going to school — an opportunity to do those other things,” Matta said. “I’d love to tell you that every kid comes because of math or science or social studies or English, but with some kids you need that hook, whether it’s football or band or drama or choir or whatever — those extracurriculars that give kids something to look forward to at the end of the day.”
Matta said recent discussions have stressed the importance of how to re-establish athletics into their lives.
“Part of the big discussion last week was to make sure you don’t jump straight into full bore ahead and understand that your kids haven’t done anything since March,” Matta said. “You have to gradually get them back into shape.”
That could mean that the OSAA would require more practices before any competition. The current requirement is at least nine practices — but then all of that would impact the calendar.
All schools are in the same predicament, well, most in this area anyway.
“The one good thing we know is nobody’s getting ahead of anybody else right now,” Matta said. “Everybody’s got the same kind of guidelines unless you’re in one of those counties up around the Portland metro area that aren’t as far ahead as we are.”
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
