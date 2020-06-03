You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Fishing
MID-VALLEY MEDIA, FILE

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, June 3.

This morning, we’ll venture beyond the traditional sports that typically appears in this blog to share some information on fishing.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free fishing weekend is coming up Saturday and Sunday. Although various events connected to the weekend have been canceled, you can still go fishing, crabbing or clamming and you don’t need a license, tags or endorsement. You do need to follow regulations, including bag limits and size restrictions.

ODFW asks that if you go fishing, “stay close to home, keep your social distance and travel safely.”

For more info, go online to ODFW’s website. The Oregonian/Oregon Live also recently posted a story.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

