Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, March 18.

Spring sports took another big hit yesterday. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday ordered Oregon schools to remain closed through April 28, extending her previously mandated closure period by four weeks.

“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” Brown said through a release. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents and educators.”

The Oregon School Activities Association website did not issue any updated press releases on the spring sports suspension — at least as of 9 p.m. last night — but it seems certain to me that if we have no school through April 28, we also have no school-related activities.

At this point, it seems very possible that we may lose all of our spring sports. If school did resume after April 28, you’ve basically got two weeks of baseball and softball season remaining. Perhaps since students would be missing so much time, maybe classes would be extended into the early summer weeks (and maybe sports schedule would also be adjusted). This is all just speculation on my part, by the way, just thinking out loud through my keyboard.