Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No. 3 Hidden Valley appears to be a very dangerous team with a 22-2 record and a 12-game winning streak. In fact, the Mustangs’ last loss came on Jan. 3 at home against Philomath. Banks comes in with a 13-13 record with its top victory coming over Baker. The Warriors beat Banks in their season opener by 28 points.

No. 4 Astoria will be another team in contention for the title with a 21-3 overall record — its losses coming to Philomath, Valley Catholic and a school in Alaska during a tournament up there. The Fishermen drew Junction City in the first round. The Tigers, which lost twice to PHS, come in with a 15-11 record. Astoria should have the upper hand here but Junction City plays fairly good defense and you never know what can happen.

History tells us that the top four seeds have ended up at the state tournament every year since a new seeding procedure was implemented in 2013-14.

The last time a No. 1 seed won state was two seasons ago when Marshfield got it done. The last time a team not seeded among the top four won state was in 2017 when Sutherlin took the championship as a No. 5 seed. In fact, that was Sutherlin’s fourth straight state title. The team won its other three championships as a No. 1 seed in 2014 and 2015, and as a No. 7 seed in 2016.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.