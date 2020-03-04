Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, March 4.
In yesterday’s blog, I took a look at the top four seeds in the boys basketball state playoffs and so today, let’s do the same for the girls. Those teams are No. 1 Philomath, No. 2 Baker, No. 3 Hidden Valley and No. 4 Astoria.
Starting at the top, the Warriors have not lost to any Class 4A teams this season and that includes a 9-0 record against other state playoff teams, most notably 62-49 over No. 3 Hidden Valley and 51-50 over No. 4 Astoria.
Philomath (23-1) and Phoenix (12-11) will hit the court at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Pirates come into the game with a 12-11 record and surprised a few with a 12-point road win over Molalla in the play-in round. Phoenix and Philomath had four common opponents this season — Woodburn, Elmira, North Valley and Hidden Valley. Philomath went 5-0 against those opponents while Phoenix was 4-2 with both losses coming in the Skyline Conference to Hidden Valley.
No. 2 Baker will play No. 15 Gladstone in the first round. The Bulldogs come into state on a 14-game winning streak with its last loss coming to Banks in late December. Baker has a 23-2 record overall with the other setback against a good 3A team in Burns. The most telling information, however, with this matchup is that Baker and Gladstone actually played this season. Matching up at the Gladstone Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs won 52-35.
No. 3 Hidden Valley appears to be a very dangerous team with a 22-2 record and a 12-game winning streak. In fact, the Mustangs’ last loss came on Jan. 3 at home against Philomath. Banks comes in with a 13-13 record with its top victory coming over Baker. The Warriors beat Banks in their season opener by 28 points.
No. 4 Astoria will be another team in contention for the title with a 21-3 overall record — its losses coming to Philomath, Valley Catholic and a school in Alaska during a tournament up there. The Fishermen drew Junction City in the first round. The Tigers, which lost twice to PHS, come in with a 15-11 record. Astoria should have the upper hand here but Junction City plays fairly good defense and you never know what can happen.
History tells us that the top four seeds have ended up at the state tournament every year since a new seeding procedure was implemented in 2013-14.
The last time a No. 1 seed won state was two seasons ago when Marshfield got it done. The last time a team not seeded among the top four won state was in 2017 when Sutherlin took the championship as a No. 5 seed. In fact, that was Sutherlin’s fourth straight state title. The team won its other three championships as a No. 1 seed in 2014 and 2015, and as a No. 7 seed in 2016.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express