Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, March 11.

The Philomath High boys basketball team will take the court tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. to face Klamath Union. It’s a No. 2 vs. No. 7 seeding matchup — the Warriors in that higher position. Philomath comes into the game with a 20-4 record.

On Saturday night following Philomath’s win over Phoenix, the OSAA brackets showed the Warriors in the 8:15 p.m. game. However, by the next day, the bracket had been updated with the 6:30 time slot instead.

Apparently, the OSAA made the move because the North Marion’s boys and girls teams would’ve been playing at the same time. Now, those fans catch catch their girls at 6:30 and the boys at 8:15.

Both Philomath and Klamath Union squeezed past opponents in the first round to be able to play each other. The Warriors overcame a 45-42 deficit with 3:27 remaining to beat Phoenix, 48-45. Michael Lundy, Ty May and Dylan Edwards all scored and the defense shut down the Pirates to give Philomath the victory.