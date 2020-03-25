Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, March 25.
The Philomath High girls and boys basketball programs have plenty to look forward to next season. Today, let’s take a look at what the boys will lose to graduation and who will likely be back in uniform next winter.
Let’s start with a glance at the players that have run out of eligibility. The Warriors are losing Toby Stueve, Ben Reams, Dylan Edwards, Dylan Bennett, Brody Hiner and Colby Roe. Now that’s a pretty good bunch — Stueve, Reams, Edwards and Bennett all started game this past season.
Edwards and Bennett epitomized hard work, Reams filled an important role as point guard and Stueve was a strong contributor as a starter for three years. He was another hard worker.
“He sprained an ankle early on in the season and I thought maybe he’d be out a day or two but gosh, he fights right back and plays through an ankle that was all purple,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “I just really have a lot of respect for Toby and what he’s given to our program through the years.”
Despite the loss of those seniors, Ecker is confident about the team’s prospects. Michael Lundy should be back for his senior season and Ty May will be a year older for his sophomore season.
Let’s focus on May for a moment. That kid had a heck of a debut season and as I mentioned in a story the other day, he was the first freshman to see varsity starts since Ben DeSaulnier.
“It’s pretty rare that we have a freshman even play varsity,” Ecker said. “The last one that did was Ben DeSaulnier and he had a pretty good college career. He really didn’t play until towards the end of the season. We kind of brought him along a lot slower but in Ty’s situation, it was a situation where we needed his size and scoring ability and he was able to fit in. It really helped us a lot to have him available.”
I anticipate a very exciting senior season for Lundy. He was the team’s lone first-team all-conference pick this season and was the most consistent scorer on an offense that struggled at times.
A up-and-coming player to keep an eye on will be Cole Matthews, who will be a junior next season. He started to get some good varsity minutes toward the end of the season. Matthews needed to reach a certain comfort level as a sophomore who had played mostly on JV. It will be interesting to see how he comes out next year because typically, you see the most growth out of players (and I’m not talking just physically, but mentally and through maturity).
“It’s a tough situation because they don’t know as much about what we really want to see from them ... the confidence isn’t really good at that age level,” Ecker said about Matthews and him contributing to the varsity from JV. “It happens all the time. It happened with Mike (Lundy) a little bit and you can see how they transition from sophomore to junior year. I see some good things coming with Cole.”
Dillon Olsen will be back for his senior season while Carson Gerding and Garrett Hibbs move up and will be juniors. Those guys will need to develop the “swagger.”
Ecker explained: “You’re playing some varsity but you’re kind of either that sub or you’re a No. 5 guy and you’re not as confident as you need to be. You’ve got to have a little bit of swagger about playing basketball.”
Several other sophomore-to-be juniors will be contributors, a group that includes Mark Grimmer, Cameron Ordway, Dylan Bell, Isaac Lattin, Logan Carter, Micah Poole and Caleb Jensen. Brody Bushnell, who will be a sophomore, could also factor in.
Ecker said there are some quick kids coming up out of that group, which could especially benefit Philomath’s attack on defense.
“We’ve had some guys come along defensively, like Dylan Edwards. Boy, he was a handful — nobody wanted him to guard them because he’s lanky and tall and he created a lot of problems. We’ll be a lot different next year; we’ll have some guys back, but we’ll have some JV kids up that aren’t nearly as lanky. But man, they are quick and fast.”
Replacing Reams up top will be a key.
“You need to have a good point guard to be successful,” Ecker said. “Everything starts right there.”
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
