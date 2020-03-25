Warriors Today: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

“It’s pretty rare that we have a freshman even play varsity,” Ecker said. “The last one that did was Ben DeSaulnier and he had a pretty good college career. He really didn’t play until towards the end of the season. We kind of brought him along a lot slower but in Ty’s situation, it was a situation where we needed his size and scoring ability and he was able to fit in. It really helped us a lot to have him available.”

I anticipate a very exciting senior season for Lundy. He was the team’s lone first-team all-conference pick this season and was the most consistent scorer on an offense that struggled at times.

A up-and-coming player to keep an eye on will be Cole Matthews, who will be a junior next season. He started to get some good varsity minutes toward the end of the season. Matthews needed to reach a certain comfort level as a sophomore who had played mostly on JV. It will be interesting to see how he comes out next year because typically, you see the most growth out of players (and I’m not talking just physically, but mentally and through maturity).