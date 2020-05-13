Warriors Today: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, May 13.

Over the past few blogs, we’ve been taking a look at rule changes that are coming down this summer from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Here’s what’s happening with basketball.

Beginning this coming season, the rules will further clarify when a contest is to be forfeited, including if a qualified individual is not present to coach. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock as well as a proposal to allow a shot clock by state adoption were not approved.

“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption. The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue.”

These were among the topics discussed by the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 14-16. All recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

Three rules were updated: