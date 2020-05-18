You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Corvallis Legion baseball: Brandn Vogler

Former Philomath High pitcher Brandn Vogler pitches for the Marketmen last summer.

 LEON NEUSCHWANDER, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, May 20.

There won’t be any American Legion baseball this summer.

That’s the word from the Corvallis American Legion Baseball’s board of directors, which voted to cancel Gerding Builders’ season. Philomath typically has a few players on the Marketmen roster, so it represents the latest blow to the hopes of local baseball players to get on the field.

It will be the first time since World War II that there will be no Legion baseball.

Board member Vance Croney said Legion officials at all levels felt it was the best course of action.

“We feel a real sense of loss for the players who won’t get the American Legion baseball experience this summer — particularly the ones who would be playing their final season,” Croney told the G-T. “We appreciate what those young men contributed to the program during their careers and wish them the best in the future; they’ll always be part of the Marketmen family.”

The American Legion Baseball national office had announced early last month that the 2020 American Legion World Series and regional qualifying tournaments would not be played. Then on May 12, Oregon American Legion baseball officials said the state season was canceled. As a result, any team opting to play this summer would need to do so as an independent. But issues such as buying insurance, finding opponents and not being able to start a season until mid-July proved to very challenging.

For more details on this development with the Legion team, give the G-T story a read.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

