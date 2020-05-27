Warriors Today: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

While looking through record books one day last week, I came across a list of the Gatorade Player of the Year Award winners. Glide High School’s Levi Webber won the award in 2000. Of course, Levi has been our longtime baseball coach here at Philomath.

I’ve missed interviewing Levi this spring. He knows everything about baseball and always has good, detailed answers to my questions. He’s the kind of coach that I’d like my son to play for one day.

Levi was one of the state’s top baseball players when he played for Al Skinner down at Glide. Just do some searches on his name and you’ll see plenty of stories that highlight his baseball skills. I found this random item in the Arizona Republic, the metro daily that covers Phoenix. In the spring of 2000, Glide played down in Arizona and on March 18, swept Miami, 22-5 and 12-3. Levi hit a grand slam in the first game and then went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and four RBIs in the second game. That’s just a quick sampling of what he could do on a baseball field. I wonder if Arizona State tried to recruit him.