Warriors Today: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

While looking through record books one day last week, I came across a list of the Gatorade Player of the Year Award winners. Glide High School’s Levi Webber won the award in 2000. Of course, Levi has been our longtime baseball coach here at Philomath.
I’ve missed interviewing Levi this spring. He knows everything about baseball and always has good, detailed answers to my questions. He’s the kind of coach that I’d like my son to play for one day.
But for now, I’m going to embarrass him a little in today’s sports blog.,
Levi comes from an athletic family. His dad, Dennis Webber, played baseball and football at Southern Oregon and his sister, Meagan, was a softball player at Oregon Tech.
Levi was one of the state’s top baseball players when he played for Al Skinner down at Glide. Just do some searches on his name and you’ll see plenty of stories that highlight his baseball skills. I found this random item in the Arizona Republic, the metro daily that covers Phoenix. In the spring of 2000, Glide played down in Arizona and on March 18, swept Miami, 22-5 and 12-3. Levi hit a grand slam in the first game and then went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and four RBIs in the second game. That’s just a quick sampling of what he could do on a baseball field. I wonder if Arizona State tried to recruit him.
He ended up hitting .513 his senior year with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He only struck out twice all season. Levi was drafted out of high school but had his sights on Oregon State.
“He’s one of the best offensive high school players in the Northwest,” OSU coach Pat Casey said in 2000. “We expect him to have immediate impact as a freshman. He has the potential to be one of the best offensive players ever at Oregon State. He’s a great athlete with great versatility.”
After his time with the Beavers, Levi was drafted again in 2003 and he played a couple of years in the minors with teams in the Appalachian League and the New York-Penn League while in the Cardinals organization.
So kids, when Levi tries to help you with your approach at the plate, listen up. The man was one of the best when he was in your high school shoes.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
