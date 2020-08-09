Warriors Today: What will the plan be for a PHS football schedule?

In yesterday’s sports blog, I wrote about how the Oregon West Conference’s athletic directors will work together to come up with some guidelines for “Season 1” practices. But remember, Philomath High’s football team will not compete in Class 4A this coming season, dropping down to 3A to try to work its way back up into becoming a competitive force on the gridiron.
Philomath had been placed in the 3A Special District 1 South with Amity, Dayton, Scio, Taft and Willamina. The Special District 1 North includes Blanchet Catholic, Clatskanie, Corbett (another 4A school that dropped down), Rainier, Warrenton and Yamhill-Carlton.
Warriors athletic director Tony Matta expects to communicate with others in the league in the coming days.
“I haven’t heard from those guys yet since this came out but probably Monday, I’ll make a couple of phone calls and look to see what that looks like,” Matta said this past Thursday. “I would envision that you don’t have any preseason or very little preseason. If you can get a league schedule in ... using the year and getting better every week.”
Let’s say those District 1 divisions remain the same. Philomath and all of the other schools in the South could play one another to come up with a divisional champion. Perhaps the rest of the seven-game regular-season schedule could be crossover matchups against two teams from the North.
Then the North and South champions play for a District 1 title. Maybe the No. 2 teams in each division play and so on down the line during that culminating week. It could work.
As for the constant week after week of competition from January to June, Matta doesn’t believe it will be that big of an issue if special attention is given to the health of the athletes.
“Over the years, the length between seasons has shortened anyway,” Matta said. “The calendar’s become more compact and so I think with that three-sport kid, there’s going to be a little bit of an impact there because typically they do have a week or so.
“But we as coaches will have to manage those kids and make sure that if they’re dinged up, we give them rest, or if they’re tired with school going on at the same time. But those three-sport kids are used to that.”
Overall, Philomath’s AD believes the OSAA came up with the best possible plan.
“We’ll see what the OSAA puts out and move forward but this was the best they could’ve done, I think,” Matta said.
As Matta himself has said, and what many of the Philomath coaches have told me, it would be great if we can just have some sort of season at all.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
