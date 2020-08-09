Warriors Today: What will the plan be for a PHS football schedule?

Then the North and South champions play for a District 1 title. Maybe the No. 2 teams in each division play and so on down the line during that culminating week. It could work.

As for the constant week after week of competition from January to June, Matta doesn’t believe it will be that big of an issue if special attention is given to the health of the athletes.

“Over the years, the length between seasons has shortened anyway,” Matta said. “The calendar’s become more compact and so I think with that three-sport kid, there’s going to be a little bit of an impact there because typically they do have a week or so.

“But we as coaches will have to manage those kids and make sure that if they’re dinged up, we give them rest, or if they’re tired with school going on at the same time. But those three-sport kids are used to that.”

Overall, Philomath’s AD believes the OSAA came up with the best possible plan.

“We’ll see what the OSAA puts out and move forward but this was the best they could’ve done, I think,” Matta said.

As Matta himself has said, and what many of the Philomath coaches have told me, it would be great if we can just have some sort of season at all.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

