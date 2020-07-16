Warriors Today: Wild Wild West League suspends play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In yesterday’s sports blog, I wrote about Philomath High graduate Brandn Vogler and his participation in the new Wild Wild West League that launched a one-month baseball season last weekend up at North Marion High School.

Just four days into the action, the league has suspended play for at least seven days and possibly longer based on COVID-19 testing of players. Two players from one of the teams tested positive, the league announced Wednesday.

“We just wanted to make sure that it hadn’t spread, and that it was an isolated incident,” Portland Pickles owner Alan Miller told the Oregonian/Oregon Live. “So we just decided to side in caution and to have the rest of the team tested and to provide negative results to continue on the field. So, just a cautionary. You know nothing necessarily that we even had to do by our rules but we just wanted to err on the side of caution.”

Vogler is on the roster as a pitcher for the Portland Gherkins. Along with the Pickles, other teams are the West Linn Knights and Gresham GreyWolves.