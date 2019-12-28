Willamette downs Philomath in boys tournament finale

In Friday night’s tournament-opening game against Crescent Valley, the Philomath High boys basketball team got off to a sluggish start with very little offense. But the team adjusted, rallied and ended up with a win over the Raiders, a Class 5A school.

The same thing happened Saturday afternoon in the tournament’s championship game with the Warriors going up against another 5A school in Willamette. But this time, the caliber of play seen on the court was a few notches higher and Philomath could not recover in what ended up as a 63-46 loss.

“We didn’t start off with much energy and got behind early,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “Hopefully, we learned some things moving forward.”

Philomath trailed 20-6 by the end of the first quarter with the home team’s points coming on buckets by Ty May and Toby Stueve along with a couple of May free throws. But in the second quarter, Philomath upped its play a notch and played the Bulldogs fairly even to trail 34-19 at halftime.

Willamette never let Philomath get much closer, however, and ended up winning by 17. The Bulldogs were potent from long range with 10 3-pointers in the game — that’s 30 points from beyond the arc.

Luke Smith and Ejim Akuma had strong games with 18 and 16 points, respectively.