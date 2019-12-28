Willamette downs Philomath in boys tournament finale

In Friday night’s tournament-opening game against Crescent Valley, the Philomath High boys basketball team got off to a sluggish start with very little offense. But the team adjusted, rallied and ended up with a win over the Raiders, a Class 5A school.
The same thing happened Saturday afternoon in the tournament’s championship game with the Warriors going up against another 5A school in Willamette. But this time, the caliber of play seen on the court was a few notches higher and Philomath could not recover in what ended up as a 63-46 loss.
“We didn’t start off with much energy and got behind early,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “Hopefully, we learned some things moving forward.”
Philomath trailed 20-6 by the end of the first quarter with the home team’s points coming on buckets by Ty May and Toby Stueve along with a couple of May free throws. But in the second quarter, Philomath upped its play a notch and played the Bulldogs fairly even to trail 34-19 at halftime.
Willamette never let Philomath get much closer, however, and ended up winning by 17. The Bulldogs were potent from long range with 10 3-pointers in the game — that’s 30 points from beyond the arc.
Luke Smith and Ejim Akuma had strong games with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
For Philomath, Ben Reams had a team-high 11 points with six of those coming on a pair of 3-pointers. May finished with 10 on three field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.
Michael Lundy, the team’s top scorer who sat out Friday night’s game with an ankle issue, saw time on the floor against the Bulldogs and had four points.
Philomath (7-2) will see its next action on Friday at home against Hidden Valley.
Willamette 63, Philomath 46
Saturday at Philomath
WILLAMETTE (7-2) 20 14 15 14 — 63
PHILOMATH (7-2) 6 13 12 15 — 46
Willamette: Luke Smith 6 4-4 18, Ejim Akuma 5 5-6 16, Jose Yanez 3 0-0 9, Joe Brown 3 0-0 8, Tyler Woods 5, Elisha Thompson 2 0-0 4, Caleb Burke 1 0-0 3, Kayden Sandow 0 0-0 0, Tyler Moffat 0 0-0 0, Parker Bracy 0 0-0 0, Israel Hemphill 0 0-0 0, Cody Prom 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-12 63.
Philomath: Ben Reams 4 1-3 11, Ty May 3 4-5 10, Toby Stueve 3 2-2 8, Dillon Olsen 2 0-0 5, Michael Lundy 2 0-0 4, Dylan Edwards 1 2-2 4, Garrett Hibbs 1 0-0 3, Cole Matthews 0 1-2 1, Dylan Bennett 0 0-3 0, Brody Hiner 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-17 46.
Junior Varsity
Willamette 58, Philomath 51
Saturday at Philomath
WILLAMETTE 20 9 9 20 — 58
PHILOMATH 12 8 14 17 — 51
PHS scoring: Garrett Hibbs 15, Mark Grimmer 12, Cameron Ordway 10, Brody Bushnell 10, Caleb Jensen 4, Dylan Bell 0, Logan Carter 0, Chad Russell 0.
Team notes: Philomath’s JV team goes to 5-1 after its first loss this season. ... Willamette built a 20-12 lead in the first quarter but led just 38-34s going into the fourth. ... The Warriors had four players in double figures for scoring with Garrett Hibbs (15), Mark Grimmer (12), Cameron Ordway (10) and Brody Bushnell (10). ... Hibbs sored 13 of his 15 in the second half and his totals included two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 on free throws. ... Ordway hit two 3-pointers as well — both in the first quarter. ... The Warriors were 9 for 12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. ... The JV team plays Friday at home against Hidden Valley.