Woodburn holds home court over Philomath boys, 54-44

An attempt to finish the first run through the Oregon West Conference unbeaten fell short for the Philomath High boys basketball team Friday night with a 54-44 loss at Woodburn.

The Warriors got out to a promising lead early on with a 19-8 advantage heading into the second quarter but the offensive production slowed down significantly the rest of the way.

“We just couldn’t get the ball to fall in the hoop,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “We had some mental errors in not picking up our man on defense a few possessions as well. You can’t do that against a good team.”

Sophomore Michael Lundy was especially hot in that first quarter with nine of his 13 points. Freshman Ty May had a consistent presence throughout with points in every quarter and a game-high 17 by the final buzzer. May hit six field goals and 5 of 6 free throws.

The loss drops Philomath’s record to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Combined with the other results from the past week, the Warriors are now in a three-way tie for first place with the Bulldogs and Cascade, which beat Woodburn earlier in the week.

Sophomore Tomas Veliz had a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-4, 5-1). Junior Jeovanny Marroquin scored 13 and junior Jonathan Marroquin had 11.