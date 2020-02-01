Woodburn holds home court over Philomath boys, 54-44

An attempt to finish the first run through the Oregon West Conference unbeaten fell short for the Philomath High boys basketball team Friday night with a 54-44 loss at Woodburn.
The Warriors got out to a promising lead early on with a 19-8 advantage heading into the second quarter but the offensive production slowed down significantly the rest of the way.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to fall in the hoop,” PHS coach Blake Ecker said. “We had some mental errors in not picking up our man on defense a few possessions as well. You can’t do that against a good team.”
Sophomore Michael Lundy was especially hot in that first quarter with nine of his 13 points. Freshman Ty May had a consistent presence throughout with points in every quarter and a game-high 17 by the final buzzer. May hit six field goals and 5 of 6 free throws.
The loss drops Philomath’s record to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Combined with the other results from the past week, the Warriors are now in a three-way tie for first place with the Bulldogs and Cascade, which beat Woodburn earlier in the week.
Sophomore Tomas Veliz had a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-4, 5-1). Junior Jeovanny Marroquin scored 13 and junior Jonathan Marroquin had 11.
Philomath begins its second run through the league Tuesday with a home game against Stayton. The Warriors beat the Eagles on the road, 57-54, in their first meeting. Then it’s off to Sweet Home on Friday.
For the rest of the regular season, the boys will be moving into the 5:30 p.m. time slots for tip-offs.
Woodburn 54, Philomath 44
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH (14-3, 5-1) 19 8 5 12 — 44
WOODBURN (13-4, 5-1) 8 18 13 15 — 54
Philomath: Ty May 6 5-6 7, Michael Lundy 4 4-4 13, Toby Stueve 2 2-3 6, Ben Reams 0 2-4 2, Dylan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Brody Hiner 1 0-0 2, Garrett Hibbs 1 0-0 2, Cole Matthews 0 0-0 0, Dillon Olsen 0 0-0 0, Dylan Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-17 44.
Woodburn: Tomsa Veliz 5 0-0 14, Jeovanny Marroquin 4 2-4 13, Jonathan Marroquin 3 5-7 11, Carter Nelson 1 4-5 6, Reese Miller 3 0-2 6, Georgio Bustamante 2 0-0 4, Cole Beyer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Blem 0 0-0 0, Mauricio Maravilla 0 0-0 0, Miguel-Antonio Trevino 0 0-0 0, David Cherimnov 0 0-0 0, Jose Lua 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-18 54.
Junior Varsity
Woodburn 45, Philomath 44
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH 13 9 14 8 — 44
WOODBURN 11 14 9 11 — 45
PHS scoring: Cameron Ordway 9, Carson Gerding 9, Chad Russell 8, Garrett Hibbs 6, Mark Grimmer 6, Caleb Jensen 2, Logan Carter 2, Brody Bushnell 2, Isaac Lattin 0.
Team notes: The Philomath JV falls to 11-3 with the close loss. ... The game was close throughout with the Warriors taking a 36-34 lead into the fourth. ... Five players scored between nine and six points for PHS. ... Sophomore Carson Gerding had the team’s lone 3-pointer with his shot in the first quarter. ... The Warriors made 5 of 8 free throws. ... Philomath will host Stayton Tuesday and hit the road for Sweet Home Friday.
Junior Varsity II
Philomath 28, Woodburn 27
Friday at Woodburn
PHILOMATH 4 8 4 12 — 28
WOODBURN 11 4 7 5 — 27
PHS scoring: Isaiah Poole 12, Micah Poole 6, Chad Russell 4, Josh Peters 4, Isaac Workman 2, Dylan Bell 0, Dawson Clendenin 0. Totals 10 4-4 28.
Team notes: The JVII squad remains perfect with an 11-0 record. ... Sophomore Micah Poole buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in the game. ... Philomath trailed 22-16 going into the fourth quarter. ... Freshman Isaiah Poole scored a game-high 12 points on five buckets — two of those 3-pointers. ... Micah Poole had the team’s other two 3-pointers. ... The Warriors were 4 for 4 from the line (two each by freshmen Chad Russell and Josh Peters), which proved to be important with the final outcome. ... The JVII squad plays at home Tuesday against Stayton before heading to Sweet Home on Friday.