Year in Review: Top 10 Philomath sports stories

Hernandez wrapped up an impressive cross-country career for the Warriors that included four straight Oregon West titles. A few weeks later, she announced that she would be taking her running talents to Oregon State University.

7. Hannah Williams and her walk-off grand slam. Bottom of the seventh, two outs, down by three runs. In an ending that youngsters often fantasize about while throwing and batting the ball around in the backyard, Williams launched a grand slam to give Philomath a 10-9 victory on April 12 over Sweet Home in a battle for first place in the Oregon West.

“For me, I was just really struggling because I wanted to hit so bad and I wanted to help my team so bad,” Williams said. “I was putting too much pressure on myself and I finally just talked to my teammates and they got me out of my head and she gave me one I could drive and so it worked.”

The method in which Philomath won the game was intensified because it completed a torrid and improbable comeback against a very good softball team. Sweet Home had led 9-0 in the top of the fifth inning.