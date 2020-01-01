Year in Review: Top 10 Philomath sports stories

Philomath High School celebrated a state championship, conference titles and other memorable moments during the 2019 calendar year. State playoff teams included girls basketball and boys basketball in the winter, softball and baseball in the spring, and volleyball, girls soccer, boys cross-country and girls cross-country in the fall.
Several individuals also wore the Warrior colors in state meets for wrestling, swimming, boys tennis, girls tennis and track and field. State champions in track included the girls’ 4-by-400 relay team for the second straight season and Trevin Del Nero in the 110-meter high hurdles.
This year’s selection as the No. 1 sports story of the year took place on the state cross-country course in Eugene as Philomath’s boys won the team title. Girls track, volleyball, girls basketball, Joel Carrera in football, girls cross-country, Hannah Williams in softball, football to 3A, tennis courts and Brooks Stearns in wrestling also are among those in the top 10.
Editor Brad Fuqua selected the top 10 sports stories of the year using various factors, including the scale of accomplishments, community interest and newsworthiness, along with perceived interest through public events, comments, emails and interaction through social media channels.
1. Boys cross-country wins state. Finishing second to Sisters in the Oregon West meet a week earlier did not sit well with the Philomath boys cross-country team.
“Stick together and keep an eye on Sisters — that was our main idea and we really followed through with it and made it happen,” junior Grant Hellesto said after Philomath edged the Outlaws for the Class 4A state championship. “We beat Sisters by five points; it was close, especially after they beat us by four at districts. We did not want to let that happen again.”
All seven Philomath runners ran personal-best times and finished in the top 40 while Sisters’ No. 5 runner ended up 41st. That was one of the keys to earning the first-place trophy.
Philomath ended up with 65 points with Sisters second with 70 and Klamath Union third with 82. Running for the Warriors were Brody Bushnell, who placed ninth overall, Brody Gerig, Hellesto, Justin Enghauser, Sean Cummings, Noah King and Levi Knutson.
For the PHS boys cross-country program, it was the first state title since 2010 and fourth in school history.
2. State runner-up for girls track and field. Philomath High’s girls track team had its highest finish since the 2011 season by finishing runner-up to Hidden Valley at the May 18 state track meet. A highlight proved to be the 4-by-400-meter relay, which won state for the second straight year.
“Actually, I didn’t think that we were going to win that easily,” said Melia Morton, who ran the anchor leg. “Valley Catholic has a very, very strong anchor leg and was only a few seconds behind us.”
But the Warriors won by a comfortable margin as Morton crossed the finish line with the team’s time of 4:02.90, nearly 3 seconds ahead of Valley Catholic. Along with Morton, others running legs on the relay included Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez and Hannah Bovbjerg.
Hidden Valley won the team title with 97 points with Philomath second at 69.5 and Marshfield third with 51.5.
3. Volleyball team finishes strong. Philomath High’s volleyball team advanced to the state tournament and posted one of its most memorable victories in years with a 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 victory over conference nemesis Sisters. The Warriors had been unable to beat Sisters ever since the Outlaws joined the Oregon West in 2018.
It was the fourth meeting for the two teams during the season and the Warriors had pushed Sisters to five sets on the road during the regular season. At state, Philomath attacked not only with hard hitting, but with a high degree of accuracy. Sophomore Sage Kramer, who had a team-high 15 kills, kept the Outlaws on their heels and senior Emma Pankalla had one of her top career performances.
“For most on the team, this is our first time at a state tournament so we mostly talked about staying calm and relying on our team and I think that really helped us,” Pankalla said.
Philomath lost in the semifinals to Sweet Home but rebounded to take care of Junction City in a trophy game for third place.
The Warriors entered the state playoffs as a No. 10 seed but posted victories over both the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds to pull off a feat that has rarely been seen.
4. From worst to first for girls hoops. Philomath had a frustrating season in 2017-18 that included a midseason coaching change and a last-place finish in the Oregon West. But in 2018-19, the Warriors pulled off a remarkable turnaround by winning the conference title, advancing to state and bringing home a fifth-place trophy to cap a 23-5 season under first-year coach Ben Silva.
Appearing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015, Philomath opened with a 45-43 win over Banks in the quarterfinals but fell to Baker in the semifinals, 61-56, to set up the game with Newport for third/fifth.
The Cubs, which had lost to Philomath during the regular season by scores of 44-37 and 72-53, were able to beat the Warriors in the trophy game, 52-40.
“I feel for our seniors,” Silva said about a group that includes starters Lauren Berklund and Riley Weaver. “They’ve done an amazing job of building a foundation this year and that was our conversation in the locker room. They established something and we’re going to be back over the next couple of seasons.”
5. Joel Carrera’s run to the end zone. When Sisters quarterback Taylor Fendall took a knee to run out the clock in its Oct. 18 football game at Philomath, the Outlaws could begin to celebrate a 16-0 victory. But the game wasn’t over.
Sisters gave possession of the ball to Philomath and the Warriors lined up on offense. Quarterback Caleb Jensen handed the ball off to senior Joel Carrera, who ran down the right sideline with teammates blocking and Sisters players in pursuit on a 75-yard touchdown run.
The play didn’t count, of course, with the contest officially over but that didn’t matter. It represented a moment that Carrera, a student with developmental challenges, and many of his teammates will remember.
“We’ve sort of been talking about it since the start of the season — letting him in on Senior Night,” senior Logan Hannigan-Downs said. “We all love him; he’s part of the family. He’s one of us and it’s just great to see him do that. And it’s great sportsmanship by Sisters to let him do that.”
6. Third for girls cross-country and fourth title for Hernandez. The girls cross-country team placed third for the second time in four years with its performance at the state meet. Hannah Hernandez finished in the top eight for the third time in her four state appearances, Ingrid Hellesto broke 20 minutes, Rivers Nuno and Madison Bushnell had top-40 performances and Kaeleigh Houchin crawled over the finish line after falling down in the stretch run.
Marist Catholic won the meet with 50 points, Siuslaw finished second with 71 and Philomath edged Tillamook for third with 112 to the Cheesemakers’ 116.
Hernandez wrapped up an impressive cross-country career for the Warriors that included four straight Oregon West titles. A few weeks later, she announced that she would be taking her running talents to Oregon State University.
7. Hannah Williams and her walk-off grand slam. Bottom of the seventh, two outs, down by three runs. In an ending that youngsters often fantasize about while throwing and batting the ball around in the backyard, Williams launched a grand slam to give Philomath a 10-9 victory on April 12 over Sweet Home in a battle for first place in the Oregon West.
“For me, I was just really struggling because I wanted to hit so bad and I wanted to help my team so bad,” Williams said. “I was putting too much pressure on myself and I finally just talked to my teammates and they got me out of my head and she gave me one I could drive and so it worked.”
The method in which Philomath won the game was intensified because it completed a torrid and improbable comeback against a very good softball team. Sweet Home had led 9-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
8. Philomath opts to drop down to 3A in football. Late in the year, coach and athletic director Tony Matta announced that the school had decided to play down a classification for the next two seasons while trying to regain its competitive footing on the gridiron.
In November, the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Advisory Committee identified 27 schools statewide that met criteria for the option of playing down a classification. Out of those, 14 schools elected to make the move. Schools qualified to move down if their football team had an in-class winning percentage of .220 or lower.
“For us, it’s about the numbers,” Matta said. “We finished the season with about 30 healthy bodies and you look at teams like Cascade and Stayton and Sweet Home and those guys are at 50 to 60 kids. We want to give our kids an opportunity to have a competitive chance.”
9. Tennis courts project becomes a reality. Philomath’s long-awaited tennis courts project became a reality over the summer. After more than a decade of work by several volunteers, the Philomath City Council pledged $200,000 in February for the construction of a tennis facility. Ground was broken in late July to create a four-court setup on the high school’s old junior varsity soccer field adjacent to Philomath City Park.
At the time, the tennis courts committee hoped that the playing surface would be ready to go by Sept. 1. But various delays left the tennis courts unfinished through the end of the year.
In late November, PHS Principal Mike Bussard said in reference to the contractors, “they’re going to need an extended period of warmer weather and drier weather.”
Bussard said the courts may not be ready in time to start the 2020 tennis season. Remaining to be finished is a final coating on the surface and painting of lines.
10. Brooks Stearns places fifth at state. PHS senior Brooks Stearns earned a fifth-place medal at the state wrestling tournament on Feb. 23 for the highest finish for a Warrior in four years.
Competing at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Stearns won his first two bouts to reach the semifinals in the 182-pound weight class. Stearns lost to the No. 1-seeded wrestler from Tillamook and dropped into the consolation bracket. There, he lost to another Tillamook wrestler and ended up in the fifth-place match, where he defeated an opponent from Stayton.
“We really had a shot, had a tight match with the Tillamook kid in the semis in consolation,” PHS coach Troy Woosley said. “We were right there going into the third round and we got scrambled and got pinned.”
Stearns was only in his second year of high school wrestling and was competing at state for the first time. It was the highest placing for a Warriors wrestler since Nate Burkus placed fifth at 160 in the 2015 tournament.
Other noteworthy news stories in 2019 (listed in chronological order):
• Swimming Jan. 5 in their final Clemens Invitational, seniors James Dye, Justin Enghauser and Tristan Pindell all win individual events. In the team standings, the boys and girls both finished runner-up.
You have free articles remaining.
• Ken Chertow, who wrestled in the 1988 Olympics, holds a clinic Jan. 20 for PHS wrestlers.
• The first OSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling season wraps up in February with Philomath’s three athletes combining for a 50-19 record —Reynece Ryan (12-3), Emma Lalande (22-6) and Rio Jensen (16-10).
• The city on Feb. 11 commits $200,000 toward the construction of tennis courts on Philomath School District property, an amount that could also provide leverage for additional grant dollars.
• Brooks Stearns, Issiah Blackburn and Blaise Pindell qualify for state with top-four finishes at the district meet Feb. 9 at Junction City.
• James Dye finishes an impressive high school swimming career with PHS by placing second in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle at state. Tristan Pindell also won two medals at state with fifth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
• The Philomath Legend Club inducted longtime volunteers Brian and Jackie Thorsness at halftime of a Feb. 18 game.
• The girls basketball team finishes the regular season with a 21-3 record after defeating Woodburn, 72-47, on Feb. 19. The team won the Oregon West Conference title with an 11-1 record.
• The boys basketball team plays its way into state on Feb. 22 with a 59-44 win over La Grande. The team then loses to Henley, 59-49, in the first round of the state playoffs to finish with an overall record of 13-12.
• Philomath freshman Sage Kramer earns the Oregon West Conference’s Player of the Year award in girls basketball. Emma Pankalla and Mia Rust also landed on the first team.
• Ethan Manning, a senior, earned a spot on the all-OWC first team in boys basketball.
• The girls track team easily wins the Meet of Champions April 27 in Sweet Home.
• The boys tennis team wins its second straight district title May 9 with state qualifiers including Colton Beckstead in singles and Nick Stucki and Nate Haslam in doubles. The girls qualified two doubles teams with Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis, and Claire Skinkis and Amelia Skinkis.
• The girls track team won the district title on May 11 and qualified in 14 events for the state meet. The boys qualified in four events.
• Trevin Del Nero, a junior, completes a strong surge late in the season by winning the 110-meter high hurdles at the state track meet May 18 in Gresham.
• Nate Haslam and Nick Stucki won the consolation finals at the state tennis tournament May 18 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
• Philomath’s baseball team won a 4A play-in game, 4-2, over Cottage Grove May 16 to advance to state. The team opened the state playoffs May 22 with a 9-3 win over Baker but falls two days later to Henley, 9-4. The team ends the season with an 18-11 record.
• Philomath’s softball team wins the league title for a second straight year, qualifies for state and reaches the quarterfinals.
• Hannah Williams won Player of the Year, Kamden Combs earned Pitcher of the Year and Amie Russell and Kaili Saathoff joined them on the all-Oregon West softball team.
• Brooks Stearns, Dylan Bennett and Michael Slater are named to the OWC first team in baseball.
• Lauren Berklund and Brooks Stearns earn athlete of the year honors at the June 8 graduation ceremony.
• Baseball standouts Brooks Stearns and Michael Slater represent PHS in the Oregon 4A All-Star Series June 14-15 at North Marion High School.
• Basketball player Ethan Manning scores 51 points in two games June 14-15 in the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Series in Eugene and Wilsonville.
• A June 20 report to the school board revealed that the district chose to not renew the contract of swim coach Marissa Eng, who had led the program for seven years.
• In the final standings for the OSAA Cup (formerly known as the Oregonian Cup), Philomath High places second.
• Rachel Biscoe, of Philomath, and her shooting partner, Roman Fritz, of North Bend, qualify in mid-June for next year’s 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.
• PHS football’s Kane Rust had seven tackles and three sacks for the West squad in the East-West Shrine Game on Aug. 3 at Baker High.
• An upgrade for Philomath’s track and field venues takes place over the summer.
• Alivia Pittman scores in the final seconds to give Philomath a 2-2 tie against Stayton on the road in a key Oregon West girls soccer match.
• Philomath’s volleyball team defeats No. 1 Valley Catholic in a Sept. 21 tournament, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.
• The high school on Oct. 4 retires the football uniform of Kevin Boss, who went on to play in the NFL. Boss returned to campus for a special ceremony at halftime of the homecoming game.
• The Philomath boys won the team title and Hannah Hernandez was the individual champion at the Oct. 12 Paul Marian Invitational.
• Mark Grimmer scored three goals in the first 4 minutes of a boys soccer game Oct. 8 against Sweet Home.
• Philomath’s volleyball team defeated Seaside Oct. 29 in a play-in match to reach the state playoffs. The Warriors followed with Nov. 2 with a first-round win over Corbett to move on to the state tournament.
• Philomath and Woodburn tied, 2-2, in an Oct. 29 game but it was enough to give the Warriors the Oregon West title for girls soccer.
• The girls cross-country team took the district title Nov. 2 with Hannah Hernandez winning the individual title. The boys finished second at the meet but still advanced to state.
• The boys soccer team ends the season at 8-7 with a play-in loss in overtime to Hidden Valley.
• The football team ends the season with a 1-7 record. A Week 9 game had been arranged against Woodburn but Warriors coach Tony Matta canceled because of a lack of available players following illnesses and injuries.
• The girls soccer team defeats Henley in the first round of the state playoffs, 1-0, before falling in the quarterfinals to Marist Catholic, 3-0. The Warriors finished the season at 10-3-3.
• Philomath’s Alivia Pittman and Braedyn McNeely were named to the all-OWC first team in girls soccer.
• Joelle Berger earned inclusion on the all-conference first team and as an honorable mention selection on the all-state team in volleyball.
• Logan Hannigan-Downs (punter and kicker), Brody Hiner (guard, defensive lineman) and Issiah Blackburn (linebacker) all made the first team on the all-conference football squad.
• PHS graduate Haylie Bennett, a junior for the Oregon State volleyball team, was named to the all-Pac-12 team as an honorable mention pick. Bennett had a career season with the Beavers.
• Philomath opens swim season Dec. 13 under new head coach Akari Seiner.
• Erik Remington announced his resignation as Philomath High’s softball coach for reasons related to his transition to a new career.
• The Philomath girls basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to beat Astoria, 51-50, in a battle between the top two teams in the 4A coaches’ poll.
• Dennis Gibson was inducted into the Philomath Legend Club for his contributions to local athletics during a halftime ceremony at a Dec. 27 boys basketball game.