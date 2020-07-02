A handful of former Oregon State stars could impact MLB teams this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic and labor negotiations, Major League Baseball finally has a start date.

Games are scheduled to begin July 23, and teams were able to begin workouts in their home ballparks this week.

One aspect of the sport that will be different during the abbreviated 2020 season is the implementation of a 60-man player pool — essentially, the group of players who will be eligible to play for teams this season.

The expanded roster limit — and the use of a “taxi squad” — will give many of the games top prospects the potential opportunity to contribute to their big-league club sooner than they might during a typical season.

Several former Oregon State stars were already on the verge of reaching the Majors, and could have their call-up dates expedited by the unique roster structure.

Here is a list of the former Beavers who have been named to MLB player pools thus far:

Nick Madrigal — White Sox