A handful of former Oregon State stars could impact MLB teams this season

After being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic and labor negotiations, Major League Baseball finally has a start date.
Games are scheduled to begin July 23, and teams were able to begin workouts in their home ballparks this week.
One aspect of the sport that will be different during the abbreviated 2020 season is the implementation of a 60-man player pool — essentially, the group of players who will be eligible to play for teams this season.
The expanded roster limit — and the use of a “taxi squad” — will give many of the games top prospects the potential opportunity to contribute to their big-league club sooner than they might during a typical season.
Several former Oregon State stars were already on the verge of reaching the Majors, and could have their call-up dates expedited by the unique roster structure.
Here is a list of the former Beavers who have been named to MLB player pools thus far:
Nick Madrigal — White Sox
Of all the former OSU stars who are still considered prospects, Madrigal is likely the closest to reaching the big-league entering the season. He closed out the 2019 season with a strong showing at Triple-A Charlotte and hit .331 with 12 RBIs and six doubles in 28 games — all at second base.
He is considered one of the top prospects in a Chicago system that is loaded with talent and has put up strong numbers at each minor league stop. He is listed by MLB.com as the No. 40 prospect in all of baseball and will likely make his Major League debut at some point this summer.
Trevor Larnach — Twins
Even in a Minnesota system that features plenty of talented bats, Larnach has managed to stand out. Listed as the No. 81 overall prospect by MLB.com, he smashed 13 homers and slashed .309/.384/.458 during stops at Single- and Double-A in 2019.
His road to the Majors could be a bit more difficult than Madrigal’s, if only because of the talent in front of him. The Twins have strong everyday corner outfielders, and one of their top prospects, Alex Kirilloff, is also slated for the outfield and is on a timeline similar to Larnach’s.
Michael Conforto — Mets
Since starring at Oregon State, Conforto has blossomed into one of the top hitters in all of baseball. The 2017 All-Star smashed 33 homers and 92 RBIs last season and at 27 years old is just entering his prime.
When healthy, he is one of the top bats in New York’s lineup.
Matthew Boyd — Tigers
Boyd is the ace of the Tigers rotation and was one of the more electric pitchers in the American League for the first half of 2019. He racked up a career-high 239, the 10th-most in all of baseball, and logged 185 ⅓ innings.
The Tigers aren’t likely to compete for a postseason spot, and Boyd could be a potential target for teams hoping to add pitching depth before the August 31 trade deadline.
Jace Fry — White Sox
Drafted in 2014, Fry took a relatively quick path through the minors and has settled in as a mainstay in Chicago’s bullpen. He made 68 relief appearances in 2019 and 59 in 2018.
Fry is a safe bet to figure into Chicago’s plans once again this year.
Sam Gaviglio — Blue Jays
Now with his fourth big-league organization since being drafted in 2011, Gaviglio has found his role in Toronto. The 95 ⅔ innings he logged last season were more than any relief pitcher in baseball. He struck out 88 batters while walking just 22 over 52 appearances.
He will likely fill a similar inning-eating role once again in 2020.
Josh Osich — Red Sox
While working out of the Chicago White Sox bullpen in 2019, the 31-year-old Osich churned out his most productive big-league season yet. Another 2011 draftee, he struck out 61 batters and logged 67 ⅔ innings over 57 relief outings.
Now with Boston, he will spend the next month battling for a roster spot.
Drew Rasmussen — Brewers
Rasmussen quickly soared to Double-A during his first season of professional baseball in 2019, and now there is buzz out of the Brewers camp that he could reach the Majors at some point this season.
The hard-throwing right-hander has recovered from two separate Tommy John surgeries and is flashing electric stuff. According to MLB.com, Rasmussen's stock improved more than any player in Milwaukee's farm system during the spring.
