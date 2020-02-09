Cool day for Sweetheart Run

SWEET HOME — It was cloudy, rainy and a brisk 41 degrees Saturday morning for the sixth annual Sweetheart Run at Sankey Park.
But the more than 110 runners and walkers of all ages had an upbeat attitude and said the weather could have been worse. Last year it snowed.
Despite the weather, it was an extra special day for Betsy McPherson of Lebanon.
“I will turn 30 at 3:14 p.m.,” McPherson said proudly.
The Lebanon Safeway pharmacy employee was dressed for the celebratory occasion, wearing a bright pink tutu and a sash that read, “Birthday Princess.”
“This is the second time I have participated in this run,” McPherson said. “A friend is supposed to run as well, but I haven’t seen her yet. I am going to run the 5K and started training about five weeks ago, so that should be about right.”
McPherson said she has also participated in the Runaway Pumpkin race in Lebanon.
Although she wasn’t wearing a jacket, McPherson said she wasn’t cold.
“I’ve lived in Oregon for 23 years, I’m used to this,” she said. “I am here to have fun.”
Sweet Home associate planner Angela Clegg said the event used to raise funds for parks programs, but now the city partners with the Rotary Club. Funds will be donated to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, scholarships and youth leadership camp.
The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund also assists with funding.
“We have a 1-mile run for the kids and 5K and 10K races for adults,” Clegg said. “We get people from all over Oregon and even from Washington. It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to have fun, no matter what the weather is like,”
Clegg said numerous sponsors help out. The Point Restaurant provided soup, chili and corn bread for everyone after the races. Sunshine Espresso donated coffee and hot chocolate. Thriftway donated paper products and Red Line Racing donated hand warmers.
Vendor Ginny’s Catering also had snacks on site.
Mayor Greg Mahler said the run is a “great event.”
“It’s a good opportunity for people to start off the new year in a healthy way,” Mahler said. “Former City Finance Director Pat Gray got this started and it has been great for our little community”
Erik Boyll, 7, from Millersburg, said even though it was a “little chilly” he was looking forward to the 1 mile race. It was the second-graders’ first race of the year, but last year he took part in the “I Run for Kids,” event in Albany.
Kimberly Mynar and her husband purchased a small farm south of Sweet Home three years ago and planned to eventually move there when they retired from their jobs in Long Beach, California.
“But we fell in love with this place and decided why wait?” Mynar said. “We would come up here on vacation an every time it got harder and harder to leave.”
The couple moved here in August.
Mynar, 39, was set to run the 5K with her mother, Mary Olson, who lives in Las Vegas.
“I used to run half-marathons and this is a good way to get back into it,” said Mynar, who teaches sixth grade at Lebanon’s Pioneer School.
She was happy to be able to run the race with her mother.
It also was a family affair for Laurel Henry and her daughters Kimberly and Katrina Henry, who moved to Sweet Home five years ago from Maryland.
Laurel Henry was wearing a bright red dress in honor of upcoming Valentine’s Day.
“We retired and had looked at five states,” she said. “We vacationed here and were impressed with how friendly everyone is and how clean it is.”
The family lives on nine acres near Crawfordsville and they enjoy watching elk, turkey and bald eagles.
Henry said she had two knee replacement surgeries last year, so she’s just now getting back into the swing of running.
The Henry family wore bright red headbands shaped like hearts, which were prevalent among participants, as were socks emblazoned with hearts and other colorful Valentine’s Day features that displayed the spirit of the event.
Trophies were presented in three children’s divisions, 0-10 years old, 11-14 and 15-19. Adult trophies went to ages 20-29 and each decade through 69, and one trophy for runners 70 and older.
Before the races, Spring Burr of Steelhead Fitness led a lively warm-up with music provided by Eclectic Edge Racing of Eugene, the official timer.
Members of the Sweet Home Council and numerous staff members dropped by to show support for the event, before they headed off to a planning retreat.