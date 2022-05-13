 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION (May 15)

A letter to the editor published on page A5 of the May 10 edition, titled "Keep Helen, Pat in their present jobs," contained an error regarding the endorsement of the Benton County sheriff. Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall has not endorsed any candidates, at any level, in any region of Oregon. 

