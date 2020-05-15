You are the owner of this article.
Correction (May 15)

Stone Soup — While Stone Soup is not taking new volunteers at this time to limit the number of people handling food, there are still a handful of volunteers who continue to help serve free meals in addition to the Valley Catering staff. An article on page A2 of Wednesday's newspaper included incorrect information.

COVID-19 by ZIP code — The Corvallis area ZIP code 97330 had 36 cases of COVID-19, according to a Tuesday Oregon Health Authority report, while the ZIP code 97333 had 1-9 cases. In a story on page A3 of Thursday's newspaper, both area's caseloads were mistakenly attributed as belonging to the 97330 region.

