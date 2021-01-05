 Skip to main content
Correction

Correction

Wrong priority: Accelerating work on racial and social justice was the fourth priority established by Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber during his welcoming remarks at Monday's City Council meeting. A reference to the fourth priority was incorrect on Page A3 in Tuesday's editions.

