Wrong priority: Accelerating work on racial and social justice was the fourth priority established by Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber during his welcoming remarks at Monday's City Council meeting. A reference to the fourth priority was incorrect on Page A3 in Tuesday's editions.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a steady trickle of lower daily case counts, the new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have returned to numbers above 1,000.
- Updated
The state's COVID-19 numbers look good in large part because restrictions have worked. So why not not be patient until the public is vaccinated to reopen schools?
- Updated
Starting New Year’s Day, Oregon residents will no longer have to prove their immigration status to be eligible for a driver’s license.
- Updated
Bull is 'retiring;' Wyse moves on to county post
- Updated
Oregon added 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 34 in the mid-valley, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 1…
- Updated
The Corvallis City Council has named a new section of multi use path after a cyclist who died in a Highway 99W crosswalk in 2018.
- Updated
An Albany man has been indicted in Linn County Circuit Court with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.
Annabelle Jaramillo traces her political awakening to the first day of third grade.
- Updated
When tasked with writing about 10 great Oregon songs, my question was obvious: Are these songs about Oregon or songs by Oregonians?
In this edition of the "cops logs," we have domestic assaults, charges stemming from police pursuits and more.