Correction

School Principals: On page A4 of Friday's newspaper, a story about administrative changes in Corvallis schools did not include the name of the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School. In March, the district announced that Beth Martin, the principal at Adams Elementary School would become the principal at Jefferson. In April, it was announced that Martin's position at Adams will be replaced by Peter Henning. These changes are effective July 1.
