Correction

Greg Hamann: Greg Hamann is president emeritus of Linn-Benton Community College. His title was listed incorrectly in a guest opinion piece on page A8 of Wednesday’s newspaper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Greg Hamann: Greg Hamann is president emeritus of Linn-Benton Community College. His title was listed incorrectly in a guest opinion piece on page A8 of Wednesday’s newspaper.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.