Correction

Correction

Greenbelt Land Trust: Jessica McDonald was assistant director of the Greenbelt Land Trust for five years, after a stint as development director, before being named the organization’s executive director. Funding for the acquisition of Bald Hill Farm was provided in part by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Greenbelt worked with the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts and the Oregon Farm Bureau to secure legislative passage of the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program.

A story on page A1 of Wednesday’s newspaper contained incorrect information on those points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News