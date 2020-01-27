Correction

Tiny homes: The Creating Housing Coalition is raising money for a project to build 20-25 tiny homes in Albany to shelter people experiencing homelessness. The wrong organization was referred to in a story on page A1 of the Jan. 1 newspaper.

