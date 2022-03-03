 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

Santiam Christian's Kaden Haugen was third in the 138-pound bracket at last Saturday's OSAA 3A wrestling state tournament. 

A story in Monday's edition listed an incorreect placing for Haugen. Mid-Valley Media regrets the error.

