Correction

Correction

  • Updated

In a story titled "Santiam Canyon residents decry lack of wildfire warning" that appeared on page one of Thursday's edition on Sept. 24, a Pacific Power representative was quoted saying the company was able to de-energize power lines so as not to interfere with firefighting efforts. That was misleading because the representative later confirmed that he was referring to the Medford area in Jackson County, not in Linn or Marion counties where the Santiam Canyon is located.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091 and nia.tariq@lee.net.

