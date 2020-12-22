Correction

 Skip to main content
Virus testing: The COVID-19 testing program run by the Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab will offer a sliding scale on payment for those who are not insured. A story on Page A3 on Sunday contained incorrect information on the program.

