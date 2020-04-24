Corrections

COVID-19 CASES: A story about National Frozen Foods on page A1 of Thursday's newspaper incorrectly stated that all 10 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Albany plant were workers at the facility. Eight of those with the illness are workers, and two are associates of those employees. The same error was included in an article on coronavirus pandemic hotspots in the mid-Willamette Valley on page A2 of Thursday's newspaper.
WRONG ZIP CODE: Monetary donations to Linn Benton Food Share can be mailed to PO Box 1920, Corvallis, OR 97339. Donations can also be made online by going to communityservices.us/linn-benton-food-share/ and clicking on the "donate today" button. A story on page A1 of Friday's newspaper included the wrong ZIP code.
